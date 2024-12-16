Procurement and Facility Manager
Hilti Svenska AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Malmö Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Malmö
2024-12-16
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hilti Svenska AB i Malmö
, Burlöv
, Lund
, Helsingborg
, Kristianstad
eller i hela Sverige
Who is Hilti?
Hilti is where innovation is improving productivity, safety and sustainability in the global construction industry, and beyond. Where strong customer relationships are creating solutions that build a better future. Where there is pride and a sense of belonging across our 120 locations, carrying right into our lives and homes. Where people are exploring possibilities, leveraging their potential, owning their personal development and growing lasting careers.
93% of our people say they're proud to work for Hilti, thanks to the quality of our products and the way we look after our people. We're proud to be considered as a Great Place to Work.
Job reference: WD-0033688
What's the role?
As Procurement & Facility Manager, you will be responsible for managing all indirect procurement activities, with a specific focus on Vehicle and Facilities Management categories, such as maintenance, cleaning, utilities, and office services. You will play a pivotal role in driving cost efficiencies, ensuring supplier performance, and delivering best-in-class service to internal stakeholders. In addition, you will lead and develop a team of procurement specialists, fostering a high-performing and collaborative environment.
What do we offer?
We give you all the conditions to succeed in your role, which includes, among other things, excellent training and close coaching and support from your manager and colleagues. You will meet a unique combination of independence and collaboration, where you manage your own planning while being part of an inclusive team and working closely with other departments and countries in the organization. We will give you great personal responsibility and freedom to plan your day. We trust that you will do what it takes to deliver outstanding results and in return we will offer great opportunities for development, both nationally and internationally.
What does the role involve?
As Procurement & Facility Manager your key responsibilities are:
Strategic Procurement / Category Management
- Develop and execute strategies for indirect procurement (sub-)categories. - Lead sourcing initiatives, contract negotiations, and supplier management to achieve cost savings, risk mitigation and sustainability goals. - Ensure compliance with internal procurement guidelines and procedures, as well as legal and regulatory requirements.
Team Leadership & Development
- Lead, mentor, and develop a team of procurement specialists, fostering a culture of collaboration, accountability, and continuous improvement. - Conduct regular performance reviews and provide training and development opportunities for the team.
Supplier Relationship Management
- Build and maintain strong relationships with key suppliers, driving supplier performance and innovation. - Conduct regular supplier performance assessments, addressing performance issues and ensuring alignment with company values and goals.
Business Partnering
- Act as a trusted advisor to internal stakeholders, ensuring procurement initiatives align with business needs. - Collaborate with internal departments such as HR, Facilities, Finance, and IT to identify procurement needs and opportunities for improvement.
Operational Excellence
- Drive operational efficiency and continuous improvement in procurement processes and systems. - Implement and track key performance indicators (KPIs) to monitor procurement performance and identify areas for improvement.
What you need is:
Educational Background: Bachelor's degree in business administration, Supply Chain Management, or a related field (Master's degree is a plus).
Experience: Minimum of 3 years of procurement experience, ideally with indirect materials and services.
Leadership: Proven experience leading and developing teams in a fast-paced environment.
Negotiation Skills: Strong negotiation, contract management and supplier performance management skills.
Strategic Thinking: Ability to develop and implement category strategies that drive value creation for the organization.
Systems Knowledge: Proficiency in procurement tools (e.g., SAP, Coupa) and Microsoft Office Suite.
Language Skills: Fluency in English and Swedish is required.
Click through the 'Apply Now' button where you will be asked to upload your CV and answer a couple of short questions - the whole process should take around 90 seconds.
Please note, initial shortlisting for this role will not take place until January 2025. All applications will be responded to in the new year. Please submit your application in English.
If you need any support with your application please contact SETeamRecruitment@hilti.com
Tempted to apply or find out more? Go to https://careers.hilti.group/en/ Ersättning
- Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-01-12 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "2949919.3701573". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hilti Svenska AB
(org.nr 556064-7348), https://www.hilti.se/ Tillgång till bil
För detta jobb krävs att du har tillgång till en egen bil. Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Jobbnummer
9062222