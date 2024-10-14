Process Manager for E-Mobility
2024-10-14
Company Description
Vattenfall is one of Europe's largest producers and retailers of electricity and heat. Our main markets are Sweden, Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark and Great Britain. There are approximately 21,000 employees within the Vattenfall Group. We have been electrifying industries, delivering energy to homes and transforming life through innovation for over a hundred years. We now want to make fossil free living possible and we are driving the transition to a sustainable energy system.
Job Description
Are you interested in working with sustainability, electrification and technology? Are you driven by being a part of the energy transition? Do you want to belong to a team with high competence, a burning commitment and high ambitions?
Then this might be the right position for you!
The transition towards an electrified car fleet is moving fast and car manufacturers are struggling to meet the demand from the markets. At the same time, the demands on accessible and reliable charging infrastructure are increasing. With InCharge, we want to help meet these demands and contribute to the transition by offering products and services that facilitate charging comfortably both at home and at work. We also operate one of the Nordic region's largest networks of public electric car charging, so that it can be easy to travel wherever you want with an electric car. We are passionate about what we do, and want our customers to have an extraordinary experience.
We are now looking for a Process Manager for E-Mobility. You will work to ensure operational efficiency, customer satisfaction, quality and control throughout all of our processes. You'll develop new ways of working and streamline our processes in all operational countries, all whilst being surrounded by a highly competent team with a burning commitment and high ambitions!
We offer an exciting workplace where every day is different. With Vattenfall, you'll get the opportunity to combine interests in technology, business and sustainability. There are great opportunities for personal development, because we are an international organization where the opportunities extend beyond Sweden's borders. The organization exemplifies openness and genuinely cares about receiving new perspectives and ideas.
Your tasks and responsibilities:
Develop a strategy and roadmap for processes within appointed area
Develop and adjust processes
Develop and update work instructions
Ensure a clear acceptance and handover criteria
Define and follow up KPIs and process performance
Implement new and updated processes
Qualifications
Master degree in Industrial Management, Business Development or similar
At least 5 years of experience in process management
Fluent in English both written and spoken, Swedish is a plus
As a person you are independent, have a high degree of self-motivation and can adapt quickly to new and challenging situations with a positive attitude. You enjoy solving problems and have an eye for finding effective solutions. You possess good interpersonal skills and are an effective communicator who can collaborate well with others and manage complex stakeholder situations.
Additional Information
We offer a challenging and international work environment and the possibility to work with some of the best in the field. You will be working in interdisciplinary teams and you can always count on support from committed colleagues as 'Ask and Share' concept is essential for the way we work. We offer attractive employment conditions (smart working, flexible working hours and a good-work-life balance) and opportunities for personal and professional development. Click here for further information.
Location
This position will be based in Solna, Stockholm.
For more information about the position you are welcome to contact hiring manager Jessica Willstedt Andersson , jessica.willstedtandersson@vattenfall.com
. For more information about the recruitment process you are welcome to contact our recruiter Catalina Roa Rodriguez, catalina.roarodriguez@vattenfall.com
.
Trade Union representatives in Sweden via Vattenfall's switchboard +46 8 739 50 00. Trade Union representatives are Rolf Olsson, Akademikerna, Cecilia Bodin, Ledarna, Mikael Mukka, SEKO & Simon Salomonsson, Unionen.
We welcome your application no later than 27th of October 2024. We kindly request that you do not send applications by any means other than via our website. We do not accept applications through email. Selection and interviews will take place after the last application date.
We look forward to receiving your application!
At Vattenfall we are convinced that diversity contributes to build a more profitable and attractive company and we strive to be a good role model regarding diversity. Vattenfall works actively for all employees to have the same opportunities and rights regardless of gender, ethnicity, age, transgender identity or expression, religion or other belief, disability or sexual orientation. Click here for further information.
