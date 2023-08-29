Process Engineer Production Technology
2023-08-29
Are you passionate about high technology and production specific processes?
Then you might be our new Production Technology Engineer to our production unit at Valmet in Torslanda/Gothenburg!
Valmet in Gothenburg works, among other things, with rebuild of recovery boilers and evaporation plants for the paper and pulp industry, as well as environmentally friendly power and heating boilers for technically demanding fuels. Valmet has a large customer base in Scandinavia, where three out of four Swedish paper mills are supplied by Valmet.
As Production Technology Engineer, you contribute to and coordinate activities to improve workshop overall performance and competitiveness.
Main tasks for the Production Technology Engineer include maintenance and development of methods and systems, to lead projects for investments in production equipments and workshop, and to lead projects for improving, restoring, and securing knowledge in field of production technology.
This role includes a wide range of different responsibilities, for example;
Investments, strategic and replacements
Annual maintenance of manufacturing machines
Develop systematic maintenance and maintenance system
Annual certification of welding machines
Continuous improvements of production flow and layout based on systematic studies
Driving performance and productivity through investments and improvement projects
Law compliance of chemicals inhouse
Budget for key investments, annual maintenance, and improvement actions
Member of local management team for the workshop.
Who are you?
To succeed in this position, we see that you have a university degree within Engineering or have equally acquired competence. You need experience in production technology and manufacturing methods. Also, good knowledge of English in both writing and verbally is required.
You need an ability to effectively prioritize and execute tasks in a high-pressure environment and can plan and prioritize your own work with a systematic way of working. Also, you are a team player with a business mindset and eagerness to continuously learn and develop yourself.
We offer
An excellent opportunity to contribute your knowledge and experience within Valmet while you get the opportunity to develop even more!
At Valmet, we get things done by working together.
Valmet offers an attractive workplace that is characterized by an aspiration to be free from discrimination and provide equal opportunities for everyone.
More information
Did we catch your interest and want to know more? Contact Oskar Santesson, Production Manager, oskar.santesson@valmet.com
If you want to know more about the recruitment process, contact Sofia Pålsson, HR, sofia.palsson@valmet.com
Great people often know great people - please share if you have a friend who would love this job.
Want to join our team? Then we look forward for your application via the link as soon as possible, but no later than September 17, 2023.
When everything works together
Valmet is where the best talent from a wide variety of backgrounds comes together. With 17,500 professionals around the world, we are the leading global developer and supplier of technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries, and serve an even wider base of process industries with our automation systems and flow control solutions. Our commitment to moving our customers' performance forward requires creativity, technological innovations, service know-how - and above all, teamwork.
www.valmet.com/careers
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-09-17
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Valmet AB
