Process Engineer
2024-04-24
Research shows that women and other under-represented groups within our industry hesitate to apply unless they tick most boxes of a role description. At H2 Green Steel, we are building an impact company with sustainability at its core. We need a diverse, inclusive, and authentic team to rally behind our purpose of de-carbonizing hard-to-abate industries, starting with steel.
So, if you are equally passionate about our purpose yet concerned that your experience doesn't perfectly align with the qualifications stated in the job advert, we strongly encourage you to apply anyway. You may be just the right candidate, either for this role - or for another upcoming role in our rapidly growing business.
About us
H2 Green Steel is on a mission to disrupt the global steel industry by producing green steel, with the end goal of bringing down CO2 emissions to zero. By using green hydrogen and fossil-free electricity instead of coal; water and heat will be our primary emissions. By 2030, our ambition is to produce 5 million tonnes of green steel annually in our fully integrated, digitalized, and sustainable plant in Boden, located in northern Sweden - currently in construction phase. But this is just the beginning - our expertise in green hydrogen will enable us to decarbonize other industries in addition to steel, and we look forward to what's next in store for us.
We are looking for talented, innovative, and purpose-driven people to join our rapidly growing and diverse team. Our employees get to learn everyday, implement the latest technology and test and put their ideas into practice. Together, we are building an impact company with sustainability at its core - for our people, customers, investors, society, and planet.
Process Engineer
As process engineer at H2 Green steel you play a crucial role in optimizing and overseeing various stages of steel production to ensure efficiency, quality, and safety. Your responsibilities encompass a range of tasks, including analyzing production processes, identifying areas for improvement, and implementing solutions to enhance overall performance.
You as process engineer collaborate with various departments within the steel mill, such as metallurgy, maintenance, and operations, to streamline production workflows. They monitor equipment performance, troubleshoot issues, and implement preventive maintenance strategies to minimize downtime and maximize production output.
We are looking for Process engineers for the following areas: EAF, Caster, Hot Mill, Cold Mill & Galv line.
Responsibilities:
Support the Safety, Health, Environmental and Quality programs.
Work with the production manager in developing training programs to support employee integrity, competence and to ensure an effective Quality Management System.
Monitor the departmental organization and responsible for change management.
Ensure policies, procedures and all activities are carried out to support goals and objectives.
Ensure departmental operations and facilities are well maintained to support integrity of assets.
Work with Leadership Team to develop and maintain an operating budget for the department which satisfies business goals.
Qualifications:
Relevant engineering degree or proven experience.
Demonstrated safety focus and willingness to proactively apply it in a team environment
Quality and detail oriented with superior problem solving and communication skills
Highly motivated, self-directed, hands-on approach, and willing to put in extra hours or on-call support
Significant experience in the process area of application.
Familiarity with SMS equipment.
Startup and/or greenfield experience.
What we can offer you
If you are passionate about making actual change and having a positive impact on society and our planet, H2 Green Steel offers a unique opportunity to be part of a fun and professional team with high ambitions.
You will get the opportunity to shape your future career together with a company focusing on creating a culture where everyone can thrive and feel a sense of belonging. In the end, we know that H2 Green Steel's growth and success is dependent on our people and we can't wait to shape the future of steelmaking and other industries together as a team.
