Work as a street fundraiser for the Swedish Red cross in Umeå!
Svenska Röda Korsets Centralstyrelse / Försäljarjobb / Umeå Visa alla försäljarjobb i Umeå
2024-05-03
, Vännäs
, Nordmaling
, Vindeln
, Robertsfors
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Svenska Röda Korsets Centralstyrelse i Umeå
, Örnsköldsvik
, Skellefteå
, Mark
, Luleå
eller i hela Sverige
Become part of the world's largest humanitarian organization
Work as a face-to-face fundraiser for Swedish Red Cross (Svenska Röda Korset) in our Umeå Street team where you convince people to become monthly donors to Red Cross and thereby help us to spread hope around the world!
Swedish Red Cross is looking for committed people for one of the most rewarding jobs available. If you want to work with humanitarian issues, then you have come to the right place!
We are looking for individuals, who have a passion for making a difference by debating and engaging others to draw attention to wars, crises, and disasters around the world. In your job as a fundraiser for Swedish Red Cross, you get the opportunity to make a change. As part of a fundraising team, you will represent our organization and ensure that more people hear about and support our work. Here is your chance to talk about something you are passionate about.
We offer you to
• Develop and make a difference within one of the largest humanitarian organizations
• Work together with fantastic colleagues who are committed to their work
• Get the opportunity to talk to our Swedish Red Cross experts and field workers
• Receive a full and thorough introduction with follow-up training (including first aid)
• Develop your sales technique, communication skills and recruitment methods
• Take your first steps into Swedish employment in a supportive environment, knowing that as you do so you are helping people around the world
If you are
• Good at engaging and convincing people
• Able to use Swedish as a social language in the team
• Enjoying working outdoors in all weathers
• Open, social, and positive
• Performance-minded
• Passionate about humanitarian issues and share Red Cross values
• Have reached the age of 18 years
Then you are welcome to apply for the Red Cross fundraising team in Malmö!
Practical information
• Scope: 3-5 days per week (according to your wishes)
• Place of work: In and around Umeå
• Form of employment: Hourly wage(136kr per hour), probationary period with possibility of permanent employment after six months
Recruitment is ongoing, so apply as soon as possible. Submission of a CV is voluntary. Please answer the mandatory questions that follow since we will base our evaluation on your answers.
You can make a difference daily through your work both in Sweden and in the rest of the world!
Welcome to us at the Red Cross! Ersättning
Enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-06-03 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Svenska Röda Korsets Centralstyrelse Arbetsplats
Röda Korset - värvare Jobbnummer
8657176