Problem Management Lead
2025-09-26
Job Description
WHAT YOU'LL DO
We're looking for an experienced Problem Management Lead to join our Service Integration team. In this role, you'll drive the problem management process and lead a team of problem managers. You'll play a key role in improving service reliability and driving continuous improvement for HM online.
Lead and mentor the Problem Management team, fostering a culture of constant improvement.
Own and manage the end-to-end problem management lifecycle for HM online.
Collaborate with Incident, Change and Service Managers to improve operational processes.
Monitor and analyse trends in incidents to proactively identify areas for improvement.
Champion improvement initiatives and drive process enhancements.
Ensure compliance with governance standards and contribute to audits and reviews.
WHO YOU'LL WORK WITH
You will work in, and lead, the problem managers as a part of Service Integration where process managers are working together to secure the customer experience for HM online. This team works closely with IT operations, value streams, product managers, business stakeholders, and senior leadership.
WHO YOU ARE
We are looking for people with...
Proven experience in IT Problem Management, ideally with previous Problem Lead experience.
Strong understanding of ITIL framework (ITIL certification preferred).
Familiarity with ITSM tools (e.g., ServiceNow, Jira Service Management).
Excellent English communication and stakeholder management skills across technical and non-technical audiences.
Ability to lead and inspire a team in a fast-paced, service-oriented environment.
Self-propelled mindset you take initiative, own your work, and drive progress.
And people who are...
Passionate about Problem Management and how it can deliver value to our Business, IT and our customers.
Adaptable to a constantly changing organization.
Collaborative, pragmatic, and solutions oriented.
WHO WE ARE
H&M Group is a global company of strong fashion brands and ventures. Our goal is to prove that there is no compromise between exceptional design, affordable prices, and sustainable solutions. We want to liberate fashion for the many, and our customers are at the heart of every decision we make.
We are made up of thousands of passionate and talented colleagues united by our shared culture and values. Together, we want to use our power, our scale, and our knowledge to push the fashion industry towards a more inclusive and sustainable future.
WHY YOU'LL LOVE WORKING HERE
At H&M Group, we are proud to be a vibrant and welcoming company. We offer our employees attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe.
Staff discount card: Usable on all our H&M Group brands in stores and online.
H&M Incentive Program (HIP): Included in our HIP. You can read more about our H&M Incentive Program here.
Competitive pensions: Collective Agreement and ITP pensions competitive to the Swedish market.
Generous vacation: 30 days' vacation, health care allowance, and good work-life balance.
Additional perks: Discounts from Benify.
Innovative Environment: Work with cutting-edge technology and innovative solutions.
Global Impact: Be part of a team that influences users worldwide.
Professional Growth: Endless opportunities to learn and develop your skills.
Collaborative Culture: Join a motivated team that values collaboration and excellence.
JOIN US
Our uniqueness comes from a combination of many things - our inclusive and collaborative culture, our strong values, and opportunities for growth. But most of all, it's our people who make us who we are. Last date for application is 6th Oct 2025.
Take the next step in your career together with us. The journey starts here.
