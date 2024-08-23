Principal Studio Engineer (Automotive)
Techster Solutions AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Göteborg
2024-08-23
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Techster Solutions AB i Göteborg
, Jönköping
, Växjö
, Linköping
, Lund
eller i hela Sverige
Techster Solutions befinner i dagsläget sig i en spännande tillväxtfas och söker nu fler kollegor, inledningsvis dig med minst 3+ års erfarenhet och som kan stärka teamet.
Du kan förvänta dig en omväxlande miljö, dagarna kan se väldigt olika ut - men en sak är säkert, här får du använda dina kompetenser och sätter själv gränsen för hur mycket du vill utvecklas. Som ett kunskapsbolag är det viktigt för oss att våra specialister delar med sig av sin kompetens och får kollegorna att växa.
Rollbeskrivning:
We are currently seeking a Principal Studio Engineer for our client in the automotive industry.
The Studio Engineering Interior group is part of the 51230 Design Operation In-Car Experience (Interior) department at Product Design. Their workplace fosters an inspiring atmosphere where they contribute to the future of their brand. Their mindset is focused on delivering top-quality products, and they always strive for perfection. The variety of challenges they face is broad, requiring flexibility to consistently find the best solutions. As a result, working at Product Design is never boring!
The main responsibility of this role is to ensure that the Interior Digital Surface Models from Design are delivered according to the agreed quality level. You will secure that all technical solutions analyzed in Catia V5 are optimized to meet the Design intention and deliver geometrical CAD data for all physical Design models. The work is conducted in close cooperation with Product Designers, Digital Surface Modellers, Design Program Managers, Model Project Leaders, and Product & Quality teams.
Main Responsibilities:
Secure Technical Input and ensure complete Final Technical Input in the program.
Implement Best Practices in current and future programs.
Participate in Interior Studio Gateways.
Maintain up-to-date competence through continuous benchmarking of competitors.
Support the organization with facts, technical information, and insights from previous projects.
Stay informed about existing manufacturing methods and technologies.
Assist the Studio Engineer Expert in initiating advanced studies to meet Design intentions.
Support the Studio Engineer Expert in developing processes, methods, and tools to ensure all DSM deliveries.
Challenge and drive new technical solutions to support Design intentions.
Required Qualifications:
BSc or equivalent based on work experience.
Well-documented experience as a Studio Engineer for several years.
Understanding of key priorities in different program phases.
Ability to prioritize daily work to support Design in the most efficient way.
Ability to understand and communicate Design intentions.
Strong understanding of how to realize Design intentions in a feasible manner.
Well-documented experience with Catia V5 and TeamCenter.
Desired Attributes:
Passion for cars.
Striving for excellence and delivering the best possible product.
Confidence in addressing and resolving conflicts.
High level of creativity.
Strong collaboration skills with different teams and departments.
Proficiency in handling multiple tasks simultaneously.
Advanced skills in using Catia V5.
Commitment to contributing to the success and sustainability of the client's corporation.
Ansökan Tror du att du är Techster Solutions nästa stjärna? Tveka då inte att skicka in din ansökan redan nu. Urval sker löpande och tillträde sker enligt överenskommelse.
Arbetsplats och kulturVi är ett entreprenördrivet IT företag, med både produktkunskap och försäljning (Techster AB) och konsultativa tjänster (Techster Solutions AB). Det innebär att vi är mycket öppna för nya tekniska lösningar, kunskapsutbyte och ständigt lärande. Att ha roligt och samtidigt behålla den familjära andan utan hierarkier är lika viktigt.
Vi vill skapa det konsultbolag som du alltid velat jobba för, men kanske inte hittat ännu. Redan idag har vi en blandning av seniora och yngre medarbetare, såväl som män och kvinnor. Det vill vi fortsätta att bygga på. Så välkommen med din ansökan! Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-02-07 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Techster Solutions AB
(org.nr 559163-1659) Arbetsplats
Techster Solutions Kontakt
Tufan Göker tufan@techstersolutions.se Jobbnummer
8859402