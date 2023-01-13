Principal Feature Engineer Durability
2023-01-13
Do you enjoy dismantling and break things in order to understand how they work?
Do you have a passion for customer success and product performance?
Then this might just be the right position for you, so keep on reading.
THIS IS US, YOUR NEW COLLEAGUES
At Durability and Reliability, you will work alongside some of the most accomplished colleagues in the industry. Our team consists of durability and reliability feature engineers, and feature analysts, and we are all working towards the same goal - to make our customers happy. You will be part of an open, friendly, and skilled team consisting of passionate people. We work in an optimistic atmosphere, where joy, knowledge sharing, and openness are key characteristics. With us you will have a team on your side, always providing you with the help needed to manage tasks you can't imagine today.
THIS IS WHAT YOU WILL DO
As our Principal Feature Engineer Durability, you will be our durability expert within product development initiatives. Your primary mission will be to create the Durability feature road map and to verify and validate the design life of components, systems and the complete vehicle in close collaboration with the design departments. You will identify actions and acceptance criteria to be able to fulfill project durability targets. The actions can be simulations, calculations or specific tests such as rig or complete vehicle tests. You will also support us in our work to become even better, this by actively, together with our data analysts, finding new ways to understanding our customers usage and their expectations on our vehicles. You will also work closely with test engineers to improve our test methods and test codes and identify verification needs for new technologies.
WHO ARE YOU?
We believe that you are good at establishing relationships and like to share your knowledge and learn from discussions with other colleagues and departments. A strong customer focus and understanding of customer needs is essential in this position. We also believe that you love technology and have a genuine interest in working with the future of transport solutions. You also have the ability to lead, coordinate and instill trust.
PREFERRED SKILLS
PhD or M.Sc. degree in Mechanical Engineering or similar, or equivalent professional experience
Expert level proficiency in Durability, both from field as well as technology development
Extensive experience from virtual simulation and analysis (structural, vibrational, temperature etc.)
Experience with requirement setting of components and systems
Experience from complete vehicle testing and test code development
Experience in using quality tools e.g. FMEA to identify different failure modes and mitigation actions
Experience with data analysis is a merit
We look forward to receiving your application as soon as possible as we will review applications continuously.
CURIOUS, AND HAVE SOME QUESTIONS? CALL ME!
Mikael Wigenius, Group Manager Durability & Reliability, Phone: +46 765 537 386
