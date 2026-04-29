Pricing Analyst & Coordinator
Volvo Business Services AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Eskilstuna Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Eskilstuna
2026-04-29
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Pricing Analyst & Coordinator EU/INT
Transport is at the core of modern society. Imagine using your expertise to shape sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions for the future. If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams, then we could be a perfect match.
Pricing and Order Management, Sales Region Europe/International
Opportunity Description
Are you enthusiastic about pricing management, pricing intelligence, and delivering exceptional customer value through pricing processes? We have an excellent opportunity for a motivated Pricing Analyst & Coordinator to join our Pricing and Order Management team in Sales Region Europe/International.
As a Pricing Analyst & Coordinator, you will be an integral part of a dynamic team dedicated to managing the pricing administration for our machine business.
You will be providing valuable pricing intelligence and commercial support to our Sales Market Areas and dealers, while fostering collaboration with Product Specialists and Operations. Your core responsibilities will include coordinating pricing actions for machines, options, attachments and overseeing market-related machine specifications, implementing and maintaining effective pricing structures. Furthermore, you will facilitate product launch activities, monitor gross margin development for assigned products, track price realization and monitor SCOS development from Operations.
To excel in this role, you should possess the ability to juggle performance-driven and transformational activities, while consistently seeking ways to enhance processes within or related to pricing coordination.
This Is Us, Your New Colleagues
As a Pricing Analyst & Coordinator, you will join a great team that is dedicated to generating customer value and discovering innovative methods to facilitate our ongoing transformation. We embrace the benefits of a diverse and imaginative work environment that inspires the best in everyone. We prioritize flexibility and work-life balance and in return we seek your dedicated commitment to actualizing this vision.
Who are you?
We believe you are a dedicated team player with a keen eye for details and a passion for delivering excellence to our customers. You possess excellent communication and coordination skills, along with robust problem-solving and strong analytical abilities. A strong drive for automating daily tasks is essential, and proficiency in Excel is a must. Knowledge and earlier experience of analysis, Power BI and SAP would be a great advantage. Fluent verbal and written communication skills in English is required for this position.
Our team is committed to digitalization and adoption of new technologies to deliver value to our organization and dealers through our applications. We anticipate your curiosity about innovative solutions for process and system automation, and your eagerness to drive continuous improvements in our existing workflows.
You are open-minded and agile, brimming with energy and enthusiasm to tackle new challenges. Your mindset is focused on identifying opportunities rather than problems.
Education Required: University degree in Economics or equivalent work experience.
Ready for the next move?
Do you recognize yourself? Apply to this position and feel free to ask us any questions!
Hiring manager: Head of Pricing and Order Management, Darya Rasol, darya.rasol@volvo.com
Recruiter: Kajsa Björkman, kajsa.bjorkman@volvo.com
Location: Eskilstuna (Sweden)
Travel: Occasional travel
Functional Area: Volvo Construction Equipment, Sales Region Europe
Last day to appy: May 17th
Union contacts:
Patrik Sandberg, Akademikerna, Phone; +46 16 541 6229
John Sjöberg, Unionen, Phone; +46735585897
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-17 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services AB
(org.nr 556029-5197)
635 10 ESKILSTUNA Arbetsplats
Volvo Construction Equipment Jobbnummer
9883256