The Client
Svensk Legosmide was founded in the 1960s and has been located in Katrineholm since 2017. Over the years, the company's name, ownership, and products have evolved, and in 2023 the company was acquired by Kvarngruppen AB. Legosmide has built a strong reputation for high quality, reliable deliveries, and long experience in forging and heat treatment.
With new ownership and leadership, the company has gained greater expertise, higher ambition, and a mindset where nothing is impossible.
Legosmide is growing, moving from traditional workshop methods to modern industrial production. We focus on continuous improvements, automation, competence development, and aim to become a market leader in forging and heat treatment. Learn more at www.legosmide.se
A-Staffing handles the recruitment on behalf of Svensk Legosmide, who will then hire the final candidate directly.
Full-time, on-site position in Katrineholm. The role is permanent but will start with a probationary period.
Job description
Svensk Legosmide manufactures high-precision metal components for demanding applications, primarily in the agricultural sector.
As a Press Operator, you will play a key role in our production. You will handle heated material from electrical and induction furnaces, operate eccentric presses, and ensure each part meets our quality standards.
Your work includes:
• Operating eccentric presses in serial production
• Feeding and handling hot material from the furnace
• Performing quick tool changes between product series
• Ongoing quality checks and measurement of parts
• Basic press maintenance (cleaning, lubrication, minor adjustments)
• Early detection of wear or mechanical issues
• Contributing to improvements in process and workflow
Profile
Requirements
• Several years of experience in industrial production
• Confident in operating press equipment (preferably eccentric presses)
• Experience handling furnaces and hot material
• Strong technical interest and ability to troubleshoot minor issues
• Ability in quality checks and using measuring tools
• Ability to read basic technical drawings
• Physically fit and comfortable with manual, heavier tasks
• Strong safety awareness
Good to Have
• Experience in forging, metal forming, or hot-work production
• Experience in setup, tool changes, or press adjustments
• Understanding of tools and forming dies
• Experience with continuous improvement (Lean, 5S, etc.)
• Forklift license
• Basic mechanical or maintenance skills
Personality
You enjoy practical work, take responsibility, and work in a structured and reliable way. You appreciate clear results, handle physical tasks well, and understand the importance of safety, documentation, and quality. You also understand your role within the larger production chain and work well together with others.
Application
You apply for the position via the link. Due to regulations regarding personal data management, we are unable to process applications submitted by email. We look forward to receiving your application; selection and interviews will be conducted on an ongoing basis.
