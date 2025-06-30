Presales Engineer
Randstad AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Stockholm
2025-06-30
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Randstad AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Publiceringsdatum2025-06-30Dina arbetsuppgifter
Would you like to shape the future of retail with us? Become our next Presales Engineer in Stockholm!
Are you a technically sharp and customer-focused individual who is passionate about smart solutions? At Fiftytwo, you will have the chance to play a key role in our continued expansion. We are a fast-growing, modern SaaS company in the Nordics that helps leading retailers like Kicks, BAUHAUS, and Preem create an outstanding in-store experience. Now we are looking for you who want to take the next step and become our Presales Engineer in Stockholm!
In the role of Presales Engineer at Fiftytwo, you will become a central figure in our sales process. You will work closely with our sales, product, and implementation teams to understand customers unique needs and translate them into tailored solutions based on our innovative POS platform. Your ability to communicate technical advantages in a business-oriented way will be crucial for building trust and creating long-term customer relationships.
This is an exciting opportunity to work with cutting-edge retail technology that's already being used by top Nordic brands. We offer a modern, collaborative, and flat organizational culture where your contributions are valued. Enjoy flexibility with our hybrid work model, and look forward to our planned office opening in Stockholm in 2026, which will even include a showroom. You'll be joining two colleagues already based in Stockholm, making it easier to collaborate locally. This is your chance to be part of a high-impact, commercial-facing role within a company that's currently in an exciting scale-up phase. The headquarters is in Copenhagen.
In this recruitment, we are collaborating with Randstad. Do you have any questions about the position or the process? Please contact recruitment consultant Hanna Wide at hanna.wide@randstad.se
. We look forward to receiving your application!
Ansvarsområden
Collaborate with account executives to qualify opportunities and define customer needs.
Deliver tailored product demos and technical presentations to key stakeholders.
Translate customer pain points into solution architectures using our POS platform.
Respond to RFPs/RFIs and provide input on functional and technical documentation.
Guide customers through proof-of-concept and pilot setups, coordinating with product as needed.
Act as the technical voice in customer meetings, ensuring feasibility and alignment with best practices.
Support the handover to the implementation team after deal closure.
Stay up to date with product updates, integrations, retail trends, and competitive positioning.
Occasionally represent the company at events, webinars, or partner sessions.
Improve sales processes and operation for optimal customer buying process and onboarding
Improve team performance by ensuring clear customer expectations and showcasing the best solutions.Kvalifikationer
3+ years in a presales, solution engineering, technical consulting, or similar role.
Experience with POS software, retail tech, or SaaS platforms is a strong plus.
Ability to challenge customers on user journeys in retail environments including store processes.
Strong understanding of modern retail operations (unified commerce, mobile POS, SCO, loyalty, inventory, etc.).
Ability to communicate technical concepts clearly to both technical and non-technical stakeholders.
Hands-on mindset - comfortable setting up demo environments and digging into APIs or integrations.
Fluent in Swedish (native) and English (written and spoken).
Based in or around Stockholm; some travel within Sweden and the Nordics expected.Om företaget
Randstad
På Randstad vet vi att alla människor har en plats på arbetsmarknaden. Med verksamhet över hela landet och inom alla kompetensområden hjälper vi människor att hitta ett jobb som känns bra, och där de får möjlighet att växa, utvecklas och uppnå sin fulla potential.
Med närmare 600 000 anställda i 38 länder är Randstad världsledande inom HR-tjänster, med målsättningen att bli världens främsta och mest uppskattade partner på arbetsmarknaden. Genom att kombinera vår passion för människor med kraften i dagens teknologi hjälper vi människor och företag att uppnå deras fulla potential. Vi kallar det Human Forward. Ersättning
Monthly Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-07-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Randstad AB
(org.nr 556242-1718) Arbetsplats
Randstad Jobbnummer
9409527