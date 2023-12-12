Practice Lead for IT Security
Ncc AB / Datajobb / Solna Visa alla datajobb i Solna
2023-12-12
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Lidingö
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ncc AB i Solna
, Stockholm
, Järfälla
, Upplands Väsby
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige
Do you want to make a real difference and make decisions that improve people's everyday lives? As Practice Lead for IT Security at NCC, we can offer you just that! You'll get the opportunity to work in an environment influenced by sustainability, digitalization, and innovation! We are building for the future - can you help us realize our IT roadmap?
The construction industry is currently facing a development leap where the change agent is spelled digitalization. NCC is leading the way by developing our business and future proofing our IT platform.
To realize the benefits of digitalization, we are currently taking major change initiatives affecting how we work with IT architecture, information management and everyday digital tools. Our core business is building our society. Every day, our over 5,000 construction projects around the Nordics redraw the map of towns, buildings, and infrastructure. NCC sees great opportunities using digitalization to achieve increased efficiency, productivity and greater climate benefits when building the society of the future. At NCC, business strategy and IT transformation go hand-in-hand.
About NCC: NCC Corporate Movie
We are searching for you who can take construction to new heights with the help of IT. You would play a key part in our transformation journey to:
• Use data smarter and become a data driven company
• Standardize the industry - developing common specifications and standards that can be used by all players and at all stages in the construction industry
Successful candidates would join the Group Finance & IT which leads NCC's strategy development and major change programs in the business. Group Finance & IT also drives research and innovation and is NCC's development and delivery function for IT and operations development.
Your role as Practice Lead for IT Security at NCC
As the Practice Lead for IT Security at NCC, you will play a pivotal role with Nordic responsibility, overseeing IT Security. From shaping strategy and architecture to ensuring compliance and managing security controls, you will be the driving force in maintaining a robust and effective security framework. Your role will involve extensive collaboration, necessitating strong leadership skills. We seek a visionary with a pedagogic leadership style, effective communication skills, and a goal-oriented mindset, ready to guide our strategic transformation and contribute to the long-term success of NCC's IT security initiatives. If you are an actionable and self-leading professional with a passion for driving positive change, we invite you to be a key player in our dynamic and transformative journey.
This scope includes for example:
Strategy, Architecture & Governance
• Governance and Leadership
• Security Architecture and Strategy
• Security Research and Threat Intelligence
• Security Budget and Resource Planning
• Be primary CISO interface
Risk and Compliance
• Risk Management
• Compliance and Regulatory Alignment
• Security Controls and Audits
• Vendor and Third-Party Risk Management
People and Organization
• Security Culture, Awareness and Training
• Collaboration and Communication
• Legal and Ethical Considerations
Products and services
• Identity Access Management
• Privacy Operations
• Consulting Services towards development projects, IT teams and the business
Metrics and Reporting
• Define key performance indicators (KPIs) to measure the effectiveness of security practices
• Regularly report to the executive team on the state of security and progress towards strategic goals
• Provide management reporting on requested level of detail.
Your profile
You will be important for us in our strategic transformation, and we like you to have:
• An academic degree or equivalent work life experience.
• Management of Stakeholders, Change Management, IT Operations, and Development work.
• Long term strategic management.
• English and one Nordic language.
• Relevant leadership training.
• Agile, DevOps and ITIL knowledge.
To be successful in this position you are probably:
• a visionary and have a pedagogic leadership style to guide the business how to create value from data on strategic and tactical level
• a great communicator with change manager skills
• persistent with the ability to keep both a long-term-, and a short-term focus
• goal oriented with a great capacity to see the "now" picture as well as the "then/future" picture
• actionable and self-leading.
Additional information
This position will require travelling to NCC head office in Solna, Sweden, but your home office can be in any of the major cities in the Nordics. However, we do apply a flexible way of working and strive to collaborate digitally as much as possible. In line with NCC's commitment to safety, background checks will be conducted on all final candidates as part of the hiring process.
Contact and application
Please register your application and CV in English below. Selection is ongoing, so please apply no later than January 1st, 2024. For further information on this position, please contact Tomas Elfving, Head of I&T Strategy & Enterprise Architecture, +46 70-670 74 20 or Karin Österman de Wall, HR Recruitment Specialist, +46 79-078 72 10.
We look forward to receiving your application!
About NCC
At NCC, we are driven to continue developing, whether it's our construction projects or our personal expertise. Every day, we drive the industry's most exciting and complex construction projects forward in close cooperation between our employees, partners, and customers. With us, you are a significant employee who contributes to the landmarks that define our cities and communities. You are also an important link for us to shape a better and more sustainable construction process. Here, our employees take an active role in a corporate culture based on stable values and behaviors for a safe and secure workplace. Our collective expertise and diverse backgrounds make a difference. NCC -one of the leading companies in the Nordics. Read more about us and our solutions Here Ersättning
. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-01-01 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare NCC AB
(org.nr 556034-5174) Arbetsplats
NCC Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Ncc AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8324713