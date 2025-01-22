Power System Engineer, Research & Development
2025-01-22
The opportunity
At G&PQS you will create a sustainable future. If you are ready to meet the technological challenges within control and protection systems - together with a team of driven senior experts - then you can expect an equally exciting and ever-changing time ahead of you.
We are expanding our team and looking for skilled engineers with expertise in power systems and control systems for power converters. Your main task will be to ensure the dynamic performance of our control solutions based on customer grid code requirements.
How you 'll make an impact
In this context you will:
Performing PSCAD and RTDS studies; analysis and optimizations of the system dynamic performance for our FACTS technology.
Developing concept design for our control and protection algorithm.
Be a true team player and eenjoy working in an agile and hands-on manner, ready to take ownership of both the technology being worked with and personal development.
Take new ideas from start to finish line, including offline studies, all the way to testing versus simulator or lab setups.
Work in our agile teams to provide our delivery organization with new feature and application.
You will be living Hitachi Energy core values of safety and integrity, which means taking responsibility for your own actions while caring for your colleagues and the business.
You will become part of a dedicated team, in which we work together to handle all requirements from different stakeholders. Collaboration is, in other words, a central part of your new position and is a key competence which will enable your possibilities of further career opportunities and personal growth.
Your background
A Master of Science or PhD is preferred, with a major in Power Systems, Power Electronics, Electrical Machines and Drives, Control Systems, Sustainable Energy, Engineering Physics, or equivalent
You have solid competence and experience within electrical systems and control design.
Strong knowledge and background in control theories of high-power electronic converters.
You will work together with experts in the field. It is an advantage if you have worked within a SCRUM, agile or lean setup previously and if you like to troubleshoot and test your own solutions.
You are a driven problem solver who eagerly takes initiatives and always delivers on time and according to expectations. Naturally, contributing to our continued development motivates you.
Proficient in English since you will be part of an international setting where you will get to exchange knowledge with people from all over the world.
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More about us
Are you ready for an exciting new challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Welcome to apply! Our selection process is continuous, and the position may be closed before the advertisement expires. So, if you are interested - don't delay, apply today!
