Postdoctoral position in experimental quantum skyrmionics
2023-01-18
We are looking for a postdoctoral researcher who wants to join an interdisciplinary project on quantum skyrmionics, supported by the Excellence Initiative Nano. This is a collaborative effort between the groups of Attila Geresdi and Saroj Dash at the Department of Microtechnology and Nanoscience and Yasmine Sassa's group at the Physics Department (see the advertisement on the development of magnetic materials and skyrmions).
The Department of Microtechnology and Nanoscience (MC2) focuses on research, innovation and education within the fields of future electronics, photonics, bio- and nanosystems. A close collaboration with Swedish and international partners within academia, industry and society enables scientific excellence and creates an innovative environment. In addition to the 200 researchers and PhD students, MC2 houses the Nanofabrication Laboratory featuring a 1240 m2 cleanroom area for micro- and nanofabrication with state-of-the-art equipment. This provides a broad platform for the development and testing of new ideas in nanoscience.
The group of Attila Geresdi, where you will be embedded in, works on hybrid quantum electronics, and harnesses the combination of semiconductors and superconductors to build and measure novel device architectures, as well as to develop new technologies for quantum information processing. Our laboratory is well-equipped with two dilution refrigerators, superconducting magnets and low noise measurement electronics being available. Read more at https://geresdi-lab.org.
As a postdoctoral researcher, the focus of your work will be nanofabrication, low-temperature quantum transport and microwave domain experiments on superconductor-magnetic thin film hybrids. You will work with state-of-the-art nanofabrication tools, cryogenic and microwave equipment. You will interact and exchange ideas with external academic collaborators, and will present your results in international conferences. You are expected to do research together with PhD and MSc students. The working language of the group is English.
To qualify as a postdoctoral researcher, you must hold a doctoral degree awarded no more than three years prior to the application deadline (according to the current agreement with the Swedish Agency for Government Employers) in a relevant scientific discipline. You are a motivated experimentalist with experience in low-temperature quantum transport and/or microwave reflectometry. You also need to have prior nanofabrication experience in a clean room environment.
As a person you are creative and can shape your research, and show great potential in student supervision. You are also expected to demonstrate good potential within research and education.
The position requires sound verbal and written communication skills in English. Swedish is not a requirement but Chalmers offers Swedish courses.
This position is a full-time temporary employment for two years with a possibility of extension.
The application should be marked with Ref 20220360 and written in English. The application should be sent electronically and be attached as PDF-files, as below. Maximum size for each file is 40 MB. Please note that the system does not support Zip files.
CV: (Please name the document as: CV, Surname, Ref. number) including:
• CV, include complete list of publications
• Previous teaching and pedagogical experiences
• Two references we can contact.
Personal letter: (Please name the document as: Personal letter, Family name, Ref. number)
1-3 pages where you:
• Introduce yourself
• Describe your previous research fields and main results
• Describe your future goals and future research focus
Other documents:
• Attested copies of completed education, grades and other certificates.
Learn more and apply on Chalmers website: https://www.chalmers.se/en/about-chalmers/Working-at-Chalmers/Vacancies/Pages/default.aspx?rmpage=job&rmjob=10722&rmlang=UK
Application deadline: February 28, 2023
