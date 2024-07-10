Postdoc Position in Quantum Computing
2024-07-10
Are you passionate about quantum computing and eager to advance your academic career in a well-funded, expanding team? Do you dream of working on a cutting-edge quantum processor (QPU) with 100 qubits? If so, we invite you to lead our software development efforts for the automatic calibration and characterisation of our quantum processors. You'll be part of a vibrant, growing group of over 30 professionals, with opportunities for collaboration with industrial and academic partners in Sweden and Europe.
The position is funded by the OpenSuperQ+ European collaboration and you will be expected to make a strong contribution to the task assigned to Chalmers within this project; the focus will be on software development to enable complex experiments, but there are opportunities to work on other areas ranging from fabrication to integration and theory. You will be expected to make a significant contribution to the development of our QPUs, starting with the characterisation of a 25-qubit device, growing to 50 and then 100 qubits.
Main responsibilities
• Develop software solutions to meet the goals of the OpenSuperQ+ project
• Be a team player working within the WACQT group on the characterisation of several QPUs
• Perform innovative measurements with the latest QPU and lead the publication effort.
Position summary
The Postdoc position is for two years with the possibility of extension up to 4 years depending on merit and funding. It is a full-time temporary employment.
Qualifications
To qualify for the position, you must have a PhD in relevant field of Physics, Computer Science and Engineering or equivalent. Your PhD degree should generally not be older than three years, exceptions from the 3-year limit can be made for longer periods resulting from parental leave, sick leave or military service*.
Required skills
• Good teamwork and communication skills
• Good proficiency in Python
• Experience of measurement with microwave instruments in a cryogenic setup
• Fluency in English, both oral and written.
Desirable skills
• Experience with QBlox and Quantify
• Professional software development skills
• A track record of publications in quantum computing.
Swedish language proficiency is not a requirement for this position, but if you have an interest in learning Swedish, Chalmers offers Swedish courses.
• The date shown in your doctoral degree certificate is the date we use, as this is the date you have met all requirements for the doctoral degree.
About us
At the Quantum Technology Laboratory (QTL) within the Department of Microtechnology and Nanoscience (MC2) at Chalmers, our ambitious goals are to build a quantum computer with 100 superconducting qubits and to apply it to real computational problems that cannot be efficiently solved on a conventional computer. Such computationally hard problems are found in optimization, machine learning, quantum chemistry of molecules, materials science, etc. Having contributed to pioneering research in the field of superconducting quantum circuits since the 1990s, we have now developed a functional 25-qubit quantum processor that incorporates 3D integrated flip-chip technology along with other essential components for a superconducting quantum computer.
OpenSuperQPlus, a project under the European Quantum Technology Flagship, comprises 28 partners from 10 countries, with the overarching goal of developing a versatile and large-scale quantum computing system manufactured in Europe. The PI for Chalmers is Prof. Jonas Bylander.
Links: WACQT, OpenSuperQPlus, QTL
Our offer to you
Chalmers offers a cultivating and inspiring working environment in the dynamic city of Gothenburg. Read more about working at Chalmers and our benefits for employees here.
Application procedure
Read more and apply here.
Application deadline: 15 August 2024. The position will remain open until filled
For questions, please contact:
Abdullah-Al Amin, Senior research engineer, Email: alamina@chalmers.se
Michele Faucci Giannelli, Research Specialist, Email: faucci@chalmers.se
Jonas Bylander, Professor, Email: jonas.bylander@chalmers.se
