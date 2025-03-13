Postdoc position in development of binder for future battery applications
2025-03-13
Are you passionate about advancing lithium-ion batteries and driving innovation in next-generation batteries? Do you want to transform advanced electrode processing for electric vehicle batteries? If so, this postdoctoral position is your opportunity to make an impact while working in a collaborative research group focused on cutting-edge battery materials and manufacturing.
Project Description
The lithium-ion battery market is expanding rapidly, driving the need for innovation in key components. Binders, crucial for electrode stability and long-term cycling performance, face challenges in both anode (especially silicon-based) and cathode applications. In this role, you will:
• Develop new binder systems for electrode processing.
• Synthesize and modify binders for innovative manufacturing processes.
• Balance fundamental research with practical, application-driven outcomes.
You will work in a dynamic, multidisciplinary environment alongside academic and industry experts, with an emphasis on experimental research.
About the Division
As part of the Division of Materials and Manufacture at the Department of Industrial and Materials Science (IMS), you will contribute to a broad spectrum of cutting-edge research:
• Materials design, processing, and advanced characterization.
• Technologies including surface modification, powder metallurgy, additive manufacturing, and material removal.
Our division fosters interdisciplinary collaboration, sustainability-focused research, and close partnerships with academia and industry, providing a stimulating environment to develop solutions with real-world impact.
Major responsibilities
• Conduct independent research and collaborate with others in the research group.
• Supervise Master's and/or PhD students (no teaching included).
• Collaborate with academic and industrial partners.
• Develop scientific concepts and communicate results in English.
• Build experience valuable for future roles in academia, industry, or the public sector.
Qualifications
To qualify for this position you must:
• have a doctoral degree or equivalent in chemistry or Materials Science or a relevant field, generally awarded no more than three years prior to the application deadline*.
• be fluent in English, both written and spoken.
• have strong collaboration and communication skills.
• have the ability to remain motivated and efficient despite challenges, working toward achieving high-quality results.
* The date shown in your doctoral degree certificate is the date we use, as this is the date you have met all requirements for the doctoral degree. Exceptions from the 3-year limit can be made for longer periods resulting from parental leave, sick leave or military service.
Contract terms
This postdoc position is a full-time temporary employment for two years.
We offer
Chalmers offers a cultivating and inspiring working environment in the coastal city of Gothenburg.
Read more about working at Chalmers and our benefits for employees.
Chalmers aims to actively improve our gender balance. We work broadly with equality projects, for example the GENIE Initiative on gender equality for excellence. Equality and diversity are substantial foundations in all activities at Chalmers.
Application procedure
The application should be written in English. The application should be sent electronically and be attached as PDF-files, as below. Maximum size for each file is 40 MB. Please note that the system does not support Zip files.
CV, including:
• CV, include complete list of publications
• Previous teaching and pedagogical experiences
• Two references that we can contact.
Personal letter:
1-3 pages where you:
• Introduce yourself
• Describe your previous research fields and main research results
• Describe your future goals and future research focus
Other documents:
• Attested copies of completed education, grades and other certificates.
Use the button at the foot of the page to reach the application form.
Please note: The applicant is responsible for ensuring that the application is complete. Incomplete applications and applications sent by email will not be considered.
Application deadline: April 12, 2025
For questions, please contact:
Associate Prof. Jinhua Sun
Email: jinhua@chalmers.se
Chalmers University of Technology in Gothenburg conducts research and education in technology and natural sciences at a high international level. The university has 3100 employees and 10,000 students, and offers education in engineering, science, shipping and architecture. With scientific excellence as a basis, Chalmers promotes knowledge and technical solutions for a sustainable world. Through global commitment and entrepreneurship, we foster an innovative spirit, in close collaboration with wider society.
