Postdoc in thermochemical conversion technology
Chalmers Tekniska Högskola AB / Högskolejobb / Göteborg Visa alla högskolejobb i Göteborg
2026-01-27
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Chalmers Tekniska Högskola AB i Göteborg
Are you as well fed up with inadequate recycling of plastic waste and do you want to contribute to transform the industry? Our group at the division of Energy Technology together with our partners in industry work towards laying the foundation for technologies to transform the industrial production of raw materials such like plastic and glas.
If you're a team player, interested in widening your scope on thermochemical conversion, enjoying combining theory with pilot scale experiments and are curious about the details to make it work we can offer you a Postdoc position in our lab.
About us
At the Division of Energy Technology, we develop and analyse sustainable energy systems and conversion technologies for industry and society. Through strong national and international collaboration, we unite experimental and systems research to create efficient, low-emission solutions driving the transition towards carbon-neutral energy and industry.
About the research project
The project is part of a larger collaboration with European industries and addresses their need for deeper knowledge on the thermochemical conversion technologies. Particularly, the conversion of heterogeneous waste streams and the technological consequences are in the focus. The research group in which you will be active has its own pilot scale facility for pyrolysis and gasification trials and advanced analytics for product characterization which is the backbone of our research. Complementary experimental lab facilities for fluid bed conversion and plasma conversion are available to investigate specific aspects isolated.
Your work will be performed in collaboration with industrial partners as well as other researchers and it will be part of your responsibilities to keep contact with the project partners. An important part of your responsibilities is also to efficiently communicate your results through scientific conferences and journals as well as project meetings and reports.
Who we are looking for
The following requirements are mandatory:
• A doctoral degree or an equivalent foreign degree. This eligibility requirement must be met no later than the time the employment decision is made
• Strong written and verbal communication skills in English
• Experience in data analysis and statistical evaluation, numerical modeling and PIML is required for this position
You are expected to be somewhat accustomed to teaching, and to demonstrate good potential within research and education.
The following experience will strengthen your application:
• A doctoral degree or an equivalent foreign degree, obtained within the last three years prior to the application deadline
• Experimental experience in thermal conversion, experience with gas analysis instruments (e.g. chromatography, FTIR) or experience with kinetic and equilibrium modeling with e.g. Chemkin, FactSage or similar tools.
What you will do
• You will drive research questions within the scope of our research projects, develop analytical methods, and carry out the research.
• You are expected to develop your own scientific concepts and communicate the results of your research verbally and in writing.
• Supervise master's and/or doctoral students to a certain extent
• Possibility to engage in teaching at undergraduate/master's level
The position is meritorious for future roles in academia, industry, or the public sector.
Contract terms
The position is a temporary full-time employment for two years with the possibility of a one-year extension.
The position requires physical presence throughout the entire employment. A valid residence permit must be presented by the start date, otherwise the offer may be withdrawn.
What we offer
• As a postdoc at Chalmers, you are an employee and enjoy all employee benefits. Read more about working at Chalmers and our benefits for employees.
• A dynamic and inspiring working environment in the coastal city of Gothenburg.
• Read more about Sweden's generous parental leave, subsidized day care, free schools, healthcare etc at Move To Gothenburg.
Chalmers is dedicated to improving gender balance and actively works with equality projects, such as the GENIE Initiative for gender equality and excellence. We celebrate diversity and consider equality and inclusion as fundamental aspects of all our activities.
If Swedish is not your native language, Chalmers offers Swedish courses to help you settle in.
Application procedure
The application should be written in English be attached as PDF-files, as below. Maximum size for each file is 40 MB. Please note that the system does not support Zip files.
CV
• A comprehensive CV, including a complete list of publications.
• Details of previous teaching and pedagogical experience.
Personal letter
• A brief introduction about yourself.
• A summary of your previous research fields and key research outcomes.
• An outline of your future goals and research focus.
Use the button at the foot of the page to reach the application form.
Please note: The applicant is responsible for ensuring that the application is complete. Incomplete applications and applications sent by email will not be considered. Contact details to references will be requested after the interview.
We welcome your application no later than February 28, 2026
For questions please contact:
Martin Seemann, Energy technology
Email: Martin.seemann@chalmers.se
We look forward to your application!
• ** Chalmers declines to consider all offers of further announcement publishing or other types of support for the recruiting process in connection with this position. ***
Chalmers University of Technology in Gothenburg conducts research and education in technology and natural sciences at a high international level. The university has 3100 employees and 10,000 students, and offers education in engineering, science, shipping and architecture. With scientific excellence as a basis, Chalmers promotes knowledge and technical solutions for a sustainable world. Through global commitment and entrepreneurship, we foster an innovative spirit, in close collaboration with wider society.
Chalmers was founded in 1829 and has the same motto today as it did then: Avancez - forward. Ersättning
Enligt kollektivavtal Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-02-28 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Chalmers Tekniska Högskola AB
(org.nr 556479-5598) Jobbnummer
9707558