Postdoc in Integrated Solid-State Photonics
Chalmers Tekniska Högskola AB / Högskolejobb / Göteborg Visa alla högskolejobb i Göteborg
2026-03-26
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Are you excited about pioneering next-generation photonic integrated circuit technologies by bringing tabletop solid-state and fiber-laser capabilities to chip-scale platforms? Do you want to contribute to the development of high-performance rare-earth-doped lasers and amplifiers on-chip for applications in optical metrology, sensing, data communication, and quantum technologies? If you are passionate about this emerging research field while working and growing in a collaborative, diverse, and dynamic research environment, this position may be an excellent fit for you!
About us
The Department of Microtechnology and Nanoscience advances the frontiers in quantum technology, nanoscience, photonics and future electronic systems - for technical and societal development. Our cross-disciplinary approach gives interesting collaborations in academy, industry and society, and is a driving force for innovations, results and breakthroughs. We offer a vibrant, international research environment and direct access to world-class nanofabrication facilities.
The Division of Photonics is a dynamic research environment where light-based technologies drive innovation in communication, sensing, and computing. With expertise in optoelectronic devices, ultrafast optics, and fiber optical communication - from long-haul transmission to datacenter interconnects - we tackle real-world challenges at every scale. We're a collaborative research team, where PhD students and postdocs work alongside senior scientists to shape the future of photonics.
The Integrated Solid-State Photonics Lab is a newly established research group within the Division of Photonics. We develop next-generation photonic integrated circuit (PIC) technologies using active solid-state materials, particularly rare-earth-doped materials, to realize high-performance classical and quantum light sources. This enables new photonic functionalities across a broad spectral range (from UV to mid-infrared), with applications ranging from classical optical systems to emerging quantum technologies. We offer a vibrant, international research environment and direct access to world-class nanofabrication facilities.
Your postdoctoral research will be embedded in the stimulating research environment of the Meta-PIX, a Swedish Research Council-funded Excellence Center at MC2, dedicated to integrated meta-photonics, with applications ranging from high-capacity optical interconnects to quantum simulations.
About the research project
The long-term goal of the group is to develop rare-earth-doped photonic integrated circuit technology that can enable compact, high-performance, and scalable laser systems meeting the requirements for applications in atomic clocks, optical metrology and sensing, data communication, and quantum technologies. To this end, we will develop photonic integration of high optical quality rare-earth materials, nanofabrication, device-level design and characterization, and study light-matter integration in such nanophotonic systems. As a postdoctoral researcher, you will contribute to these research areas and collaborate closely with motivated PhD students to advance next-generation integrated photonic systems.
Who we are looking for
The following requirements are mandatory:
• A doctoral degree or an equivalent foreign degree. This eligibility requirement must be met no later than the time the employment decision is made
• Strong written and verbal communication skills in English
• Demonstrated research experience and ability
• You have a collaborative mindset and enjoy working in team environments, where you share best practices and take ownership of your responsibilities
• You are self-driven, eager to learn, and possess good analytical problem-solving skills
• Programming skills in Python or Matlab.
You are expected to be somewhat accustomed to teaching, and to demonstrate good potential within research and education.
The following experience will strengthen your application:
• A doctoral degree or an equivalent foreign degree, obtained within the last three years prior to the application deadline
• Expertise in some of the following: Photonics, Optics, Nanotechnology, Experimental Solid-State Physics
• Experience in building optical set-ups, photonic device design and characterization
• Experience with specific software tools in photonic integration, such as Lumerical or COMSOL
What you will do
• Lead and conduct research in collaboration with others
• Develop and expand your scientific expertise
• Work both independently and collaboratively in a team environment
• Explore and contribute with new research ideas to advance the frontier of knowledge in integrated photonics and implement them
• Supervise master's and/or PhD students to a certain extent
• Possibility to engage in teaching at undergraduate/master's level
Contract terms
The position is a temporary full-time employment for two years with the possibility of a one-year extension.
The position requires physical presence throughout the entire employment. A valid residence permit must be presented by the start date, otherwise the offer may be withdrawn.
What we offer
Click here to read more about working at Chalmers and our benefits for employees.
Application procedure
The application should be written in English be attached as PDF-files. Max size for each file is 40 MB. The system does not support Zip files.
CV
• A comprehensive CV, including a complete list of publications.
• Details of previous teaching and pedagogical experience.
Personal letter
• A brief introduction about yourself.
• A summary of your previous research fields and key research outcomes.
• An outline of your future goals and research focus.
Use the button at the foot of the page to reach the application form.
A background check may be conducted as part of the application process.
Please note: The applicant is responsible for ensuring that the application is complete. Incomplete applications and applications sent by email will not be considered. Contact details to references will be requested after the interview.
We welcome your application no later than May 31, 2026
For questions please contact:
Lam Tran
Assistant Professorlam.tran@chalmers.se
We look forward to your application! Ersättning
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Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Chalmers Tekniska Högskola AB
(org.nr 556479-5598) Jobbnummer
9819990