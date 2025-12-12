Postdoc in Cryptography
Chalmers Tekniska Högskola AB / Högskolejobb / Göteborg Visa alla högskolejobb i Göteborg
2025-12-12
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Chalmers Tekniska Högskola AB i Göteborg
The Chalmers CryptoTeam is recruiting! Join us as a Postdoctoral Researcher and benefit from strong mentoring, a collaborative group, and an active network of international collaborators.
About us
The postdoc will join a world-leading research environment at the Chalmers Security & Privacy Lab as a member of the CryptoTeam. The Crypto Team currently has two faculty members and four PhD students with a focus on cryptographic primitives with advanced properties, protocols, provable security and foundations of cryptography.
The position is hosted by the Information Security (iSec) unit within the Department of Computer Science and Engineering-a joint department of Chalmers University of Technology and the University of Gothenburg with 300+ employees and a strong international profile.
About the research project
The CryptoTeam seeks a researcher with experience in proof techniques, secure protocols design and modelling, with a strong publication record at IACR conferences. The Postdoc will have the chance to advisePhD and Master's students, contribute to the CryptoTeam's active research agenda, as well as to teaching (20%). The position is a two-year full-time appointment in a collaborative and welcoming environment, with dedicated mentoring from Assistant Professor Elena Pagnin, head of the CryptoTeam, and is extendable in case of parental or sick leave.
Who we are looking for
The following requirements are mandatory:
• To qualify for the position of postdoc, you must hold a doctoral degree in computer science, mathematics, informatics or another relevant field, awarded no more than three years prior to the application deadline*.
• You will need strong written and verbal communication skills in English
• A good track-record of publications
You are expected to be somewhat accustomed to teaching, and to demonstrate good potential within research and education.
• The date on your doctoral degree certificate is considered the official date of completion. Exceptions to the three-year eligibility limit may be made for documented circumstances such as parental leave, sick leave, or military service.
What you will do
• Supervise master's and/or PhD students to a certain extent.
• Play an active role in driving the CryptoTeam's research agenda forward.
• Contribute to teaching at undergraduate/master's level.
The position is meritorious for future roles in academia, industry, or the public sector.
Contract terms
The position is a temporary full-time employment for two years with the possibility of a one-year extension.
The position requires physical presence throughout the entire employment. A valid residence permit must be presented by the start date, otherwise the offer may be withdrawn.
What we offer
• As a postdoc at Chalmers, you are an employee and enjoy all employee benefits. Read more about working at Chalmers and our benefits for employees.
• A dynamic and inspiring working environment in the coastal city of Gothenburg.
• Read more about Sweden's generous parental leave, subsidized day care, free schools, healthcare etc at Move To Gothenburg.
Chalmers is dedicated to improving gender balance and actively works with equality projects, such as the GENIE Initiative for gender equality and excellence. We celebrate diversity and consider equality and inclusion as fundamental aspects of all our activities.
If Swedish is not your native language, Chalmers offers Swedish courses to help you settle in.
Application procedure
The application should be written in English be attached as PDF-files, as below. Maximum size for each file is 40 MB. Please note that the system does not support Zip files.
CV
• A comprehensive CV, including a complete list of publications.
• Details of previous teaching and pedagogical experience.
• Contact details to at least 2 references.
Personal letter (2-3 pages)
• A brief introduction about yourself.
• A summary of your previous research achievements, key outcomes, and individual contribution to projects.
• An outline of your future goals and research focus.
Use the button at the foot of the page to reach the application form.
Please note: The applicant is responsible for ensuring that the application is complete. Incomplete applications and applications sent by email will not be considered.
We welcome your application no later than January 15th 2026
For questions, please contact:
Elena Pagninelenap@chalmers.se
We look forward to your application!
• ** Chalmers declines to consider all offers of further announcement publishing or other types of support for the recruiting process in connection with this position. ***
Chalmers University of Technology in Gothenburg conducts research and education in technology and natural sciences at a high international level. The university has 3100 employees and 10,000 students, and offers education in engineering, science, shipping and architecture. With scientific excellence as a basis, Chalmers promotes knowledge and technical solutions for a sustainable world. Through global commitment and entrepreneurship, we foster an innovative spirit, in close collaboration with wider society.
Chalmers was founded in 1829 and has the same motto today as it did then: Avancez - forward. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-01-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Chalmers Tekniska Högskola AB
(org.nr 556479-5598) Jobbnummer
9641994