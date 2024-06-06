Postdoc in Arctic carbon cycle dynamics
2024-06-06
We are looking for a highly motivated postdoctoral researcher to study Arctic climate change and carbon cycle dynamics. The overarching objective is to advance our understanding of recent regional-scale changes in the Arctic carbon cycle, such as Arctic greening and browning, and to explore linkages with other Arctic climate phenomena including Arctic amplification and wetting. There will be considerable freedom to define the specific research questions and approaches in collaboration with the Principal Investigator (PI).
Information about the project
The aim of the project is to investigate and unravel the two-way linkages between climate change in the Arctic region and shifts in the regional carbon cycle dynamics. The specific research questions and approaches will be defined by the successful candidate in collaboration with the PI, and can include both how climate change has affected and will affect the Arctic carbon cycle, as well as how changes in Arctic plant physiology and ecosystems has reshaped the Arctic climate system.
The ideal candidate is self-driven, has a strong background in carbon cycle dynamics and climate science, is proficient in data analysis and visualization, and preferably has experience in programming and numerical modeling. The candidate is also expected to have the ability to conduct original and independent research, collaborate with other researchers, and have excellent written and verbal communication skills.
You will be part of the Division of Geoscience and Remote Sensing in the Department of Space, Earth and Environment. The division conducts research to tackle global environmental problems and understand processes in the Earth system, with a special focus on remote sensing measurements and high-resolution modeling. You will join a vibrant research group with a broad expertise in Arctic climate dynamics, carbon cycle dynamics, numerical modeling, and inverse modeling. The position also includes opportunities to collaborate with other national and international institutions.
Major responsibilities
As a postdoc, your main responsibility is to conduct research. Research duties can include:
• Analyzing observations, reanalyses and remote sensing datasets.
• Investigating mechanisms in coupled Earth system models, for example from CMIP6.
• Conducting targeted experiments with dynamic vegetation models, for example LPJ-GUESS.
• Producing high-quality research publications in peer-reviewed journals.
• Communicating researching findings to other researchers, stakeholders, and the general public.
If there is interest, the position also offers possibilities to help with teaching and/or (co-)supervision of master and PhD students (no more than 20% of working hours).
Qualifications
To qualify for the position, you must have a PhD in climate science, atmospheric science, environmental science, geoscience, physics, or a related field. Additional requirements:
• Experience with data analysis and visualization.
• Excellent written and verbal communication skills in English.
Meritious qualifications:
• Background and research experience with carbon cycle dynamics and Arctic climate science.
• Experience in programming and numerical modeling modeling.
* Experience working in a Linux environment.
Swedish is not a requirement. Chalmers offers Swedish courses if you want to learn.
If you are unsure about your qualifications, please contact us.
Contract terms
This postdoc position is a full-time temporary employment for two years, with the possibility to extend to three years contingent on performance and funding.
We offer
Chalmers offers a cultivating and inspiring working environment in the coastal city of Gothenburg.
Read more about working at Chalmers and our benefits for employees.
Chalmers aims to actively improve our gender balance. We work broadly with equality projects, for example the GENIE Initiative on gender equality for excellence. Equality and diversity are substantial foundations in all activities at Chalmers.
Application procedure
The application should be marked with Ref 20230670 and written in English. The application should be sent electronically and be attached as PDF-files, as below. Maximum size for each file is 40 MB. Please note that the system does not support Zip files.
CV: (Please name the document as: CV, Surname, Ref. number) including:
• CV, include complete list of publications.
• Previous teaching and pedagogical experiences.
• Two references that we can contact.
Personal letter: (Please name the document as: Personal letter, Family name, Ref. number)
1-3 pages where you:
• Introduce yourself.
• Describe your previous research fields and main research results.
• Outline what research questions you want to pursue and your general approach.
Other documents:
• Attested copies of completed education, grades and other certificates.
Use the button at the foot of the page to reach the application form.
Application deadline: 2024-07-08
For questions, please contact:
Hans Chen, GEO, hans.chen@chalmers.se
