Postdoc Fellow

Postdoctoral Fellow: Patient stratification for AI-guided precision diagnosis
Location: Gothenburg, Sweden
Are you curious about translating patient data patterns into precision medicine and biomarker strategies? Would you like to apply your expertise to impact the kidney disease field in a company that follows the science and turns ideas into medicines? Then this postdoc position at AstraZeneca might be the one for you!
About AstraZeneca:
AstraZeneca is a global, science-led, patient-centred biopharmaceutical company focusing on discovering, developing, and commercialising prescription medicines for some of the world's most serious diseases. But we're more than a global leading pharmaceutical company. At AstraZeneca, we're dedicated to being a Great Place to Work and empowering employees to push the boundaries of science and fuel their entrepreneurial spirit. There's no better place to make a difference in medicine, patients, and society.
About the Postdoc Programme:
Bring your expertise, apply your knowledge, follow the science, and make a difference. AstraZeneca's Postdoc Programme is for self-motivated individuals looking to deliver exciting projects in an encouraging, engaging, and innovative environment. You'll work with multidisciplinary scientific teams from a diverse set of backgrounds and a world-class academic mentor specifically aligned to your project. Our postdocs are respected as specialists, encouraged to speak up, and supported to share their research at conferences, publish papers, achieve their goals and make a difference to our patients.
This is a 3-year programme, with an initial 2-year period and a 1-year merit-based extension.
About the Opportunity:
We are looking for a Postdoctoral Fellow who 's main focus will be on integrative analyses of digital histopathology features from kidney biopsies, proteomics biomarkers, genomics, and clinical parameters from a unique large and deeply characterized chronic kidney disease cohort. Using state-of-the-art unsupervised machine learning clustering approaches, this project aims to reveal and characterize patient subgroups within the population and derive biomarker candidates linked to disease progression. This exciting project presents an opportunity to generate innovative science, advance the field, and gain hands-on experience with applying cutting-edge analytical approaches to address global biomedical problems, as well as presenting a high impact-publication potential.
You will lead this scientific project with support from Anna Reznichenko, Senior Director and lead of Experimental Medicine team at AstraZeneca, and receive academic guidance and mentorship by Matthias Kretzler, Professor of Internal Medicine-Nephrology and Computational Medicine and Bioinformatics at University of Michigan. Additional support by experts from specific scientific fields will also be available.
This Postdoc opportunity is in the Experimental Medicine team in the Translational Sciences and Experimental Medicine Department of the Early Cardiovascular, Renal and Metabolism (CVRM) unit. The group focuses on exploratory clinical studies, human target identification and validation, biomarker and precision medicine strategies.
Qualification, Skills & Experience:
Essential Requirements
* PhD in Bioinformatics, Computational Biology, Statistical Genetics, Data Science, or a related field
* Hands-on experience working with human omics (transcriptomics, proteomics, metabolomics) and clinical data, quantitative image analysis and digital pathology
* Knowledge and experience in big data analysis, biostatistics, machine learning, supervised and unsupervised classification/clustering approaches, integration of various data types, R or Python coding
* Excellent communication and collaboration skills, with the ability to interact effectively with specialists from other scientific fields
* Strong peer-reviewed publications and conference presentations track record
Desirable Requirements
* Biological knowledge and understanding of human pathophysiology, preferably in the kidney disease area
* Understanding of patient stratification and precision medicine principles
* Working knowledge of disease biomarkers
* Innovative thinking and creativity - staying up to date with the scientific field, coming up with ideas & generating hypotheses
Why Should You Apply?
This exciting project presents unique opportunities to generate innovative science, advance the field, and gain hands-on skills and experience applying ground-breaking, exciting analytical approaches to address global biomedical problems.
Our Gothenburg site is one of AstraZeneca's three strategic R&D centres. Here, you'll feel a global atmosphere in a multinational environment. Collaboration comes in all forms - across teams, functions, countries and even companies.
Are you already imagining yourself joining our team? Good, because we can 't wait to hear from you!
Advert Opens: 13 December 2022
Advert Closes: 15 January 2023
Where can I find out more?
Our Gothenburg site
AstraZeneca's Postdoc Programme
