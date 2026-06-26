Platform Engineer
Avaron AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-06-26
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Avaron AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Huddinge
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige
About the Company
At Avaron, you get the security of permanent employment combined with the variety of working at different customers. We place specialists across everything from tech, IT and industry to project management and business support – and whatever the assignment, you have a consultant manager who is there for you and your development.
About the Role
You will help shape a shared integration platform used by multiple development teams in a large enterprise environment. The focus is on building and operating reliable messaging and integration capabilities where stability, automation, self-service, and end-to-end ownership are central.
This role centers on Apache Kafka and HiveMQ in Kubernetes, with responsibility for platform reliability, security, scalability, and continuous improvement. You will work closely with architecture, security, and development teams, and the role is especially interesting if you enjoy combining deep platform engineering with real influence on how teams consume integration services.
Job DescriptionYou design, deploy, and maintain multi-cluster, multi-region Apache Kafka environments in Kubernetes using Strimzi or similar, as well as enterprise HiveMQ brokers.
You drive upgrades and patching for Kafka, Strimzi, and HiveMQ with a strong focus on stability and minimizing downtime.
You develop and maintain custom Kafka Connectors to enable data movement between legacy systems and cloud environments.
You define scaling strategies, node affinity rules, topology spread constraints, and persistent volume management for IOPS-intensive messaging workloads.
You manage partition layouts, topic compaction, retention behavior, and cluster-wide resource allocation to support performance and scalability.
You design high-availability and disaster recovery strategies, including cross-region replication and automated failover.
You implement security and governance controls through Schema Registries, Kafka ACLs, SASL, OAuth/OIDC validation paths, mTLS, SSL verification, and RBAC.
You build observability with Prometheus and Grafana, create dashboards for critical broker KPIs, and define proactive alerting for platform anomalies.
You perform root cause analysis for outages, build automated guardrails to prevent recurrence, and provide Tier 3 support for complex integration issues.
You support application engineering teams working in Java and Spring Boot, and you create reusable CI/CD pipelines, Helm-based delivery flows, and self-service tooling for safe platform consumption.
You handle incident, problem, and change management at platform level together with security, architecture, and development teams.
Requirements4–6 years of experience with Apache Kafka, Strimzi, Kafka Connect API, Kraft.
4–6 years of experience working with Java and Spring Boot Framework.
Strong experience with Azure Kubernetes Service (AKS).
Experience with Apache Kafka at platform level, including clusters, performance, and security.
Experience with HiveMQ broker.
Experience with PostgreSQL.
Linux experience, including WSL.
Experience with GitHub Actions and ArgoCD.
Experience with CI/CD using GitHub Actions and/or Jenkins.
Experience with Infrastructure as Code, such as Terraform or equivalent.
Knowledge of Splunk, Fluent Bit, Helm, Grafana, and Prometheus.
Fluent English and Swedish.
Nice to haveExperience in APIM platforms.
Broader cloud experience in Azure, AWS, or Google Cloud.
Experience with cloud cost optimization.
Experience of working at an integration department in large enterprise environments.
What We OfferPermanent employment at Avaron AB
Occupational pension
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis – apply as soon as you can. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-06 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7979821-2073953". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Centralplan 15 (visa karta
)
111 20 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9981877