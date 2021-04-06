Plasterer - Arttebygg AB - Grovarbetarjobb i Malmö
We are a fast growing company, we build respecting the environment and world of tomorrow. Our goal is to promote and disseminate a new and constantly updated green culture in the building industry. Our employees are experts on using green materials, we collaborate closely with Kerakoll, one of the biggest Green building companies in the world.
We are searching for two new employees to join our team as soon as possible.
You have a good knowledge and experience in the construction industry, minimum 5 years of experience

We use just Kerakoll products and for this we need someone that have worked with this products

You are a motivated person and willing to learn new things

You are able to work alone and in a team

You are willing to travel at least 25 days a year

You must speak fluently italian, albanian and english, driving licence B

Don't hesitate to send your CV and cover letter at email arttebygg@gmail.com

Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov.

Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-06

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-06-30

Adress
Arttebygg AB
Bokallen 4
21836 Bunkeflostrand

