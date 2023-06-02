Planning Engineer
Gülermak Europe Swedish Filial / Byggjobb / Stockholm Visa alla byggjobb i Stockholm
2023-06-02
* If the Tender Manager is working on another assignment, the following jobs are carried out; if the Tender Manager is employed on the assignment, s/he helps to execute the following works in coordination with the Tender Manager.
• Examine tender files with technical, contractual, administrative, financial and financial aspects.
• To take an active role in all the works related to the tenders decided to be offered.
• If necessary in the tender preparation process, carry out the work with the design company in coordination with the Project Coordinator who is from the senior management.
• To participate in the works of technical specifications and project contracts.
To examine the country reports prepared by the relevant units, to report the deficiencies if any in the country report for the correct preparation of the proposal.
• To participate in field trips and, where necessary, in negotiations with the administration or partner(s),
• To determine the appropriate construction methods for the project with the relevant units and to ensure the proper preparation of the proposal with these methods.
• To examine the project and make exploratory controls, to collect labour and material proposals.
• To check the prepared quantity studies.
• To examine the prepared work program and make sure it is correct.
• Examining the contract to be signed with the administration in case the work remains on the company.
• Working in coordination with the contract manager and the senior manager/s in the creation of contractual risk analyses.
• To examine technical specifications and to create technical risks.
• To examine the partnership agreements in coordination with the contract manager and the senior manager/s and to discuss the contractual issues with the partner if necessary.
• Determination of construction site establishment and operating costs, calculation of overheads, estimated costs to check the work and ensure the accuracy of the results presented to the senior managers.
• To work in coordination with the business development team on the competence of the company as needed for pre-qualification.
• To ensure that the documents requested by the administration are prepared by the Document Control Manager in the tenders that come out without pre-qualification.
• Within the tender period; to examine the additions issued by the administration and to inform its chief executive officer.
• To examine the conditions of the proposal phase interim letter of guarantee according to the technical specifications and inform the financial board and its chief executive officer.
• To examine the conditions of advance payments, performance bond, etc. for the contracts to be undertaken and to inform the financial board and its chief executive.
• To participate in meetings with companies that can be partnered in Turkey and abroad.
• To be present at the opening of the proposals if desired, to evaluate the results and present them to the senior management with a report.
• Follow the developments and practices related to the subject, conduct research, and determine the needs of change to report to the senior management.
• To monitor the work of the employees connected to the office, to supervise, to participate in the work in the necessary subjects.
• To carry on their work in accordance with the directives given by their senior management, to dispatch and manage them.
• To carry out its duties in accordance with the policies, objectives and procedures of quality occupational health and environmental management systems.
• Perform other duties assigned by senior management and cooperate with other company
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-06-13
