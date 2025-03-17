Piping Fitter
Gemkom Engineering and Machinery Filial / VVS-jobb / Boden Visa alla vvs-jobb i Boden
2025-03-17
, Luleå
, Älvsbyn
, Piteå
, Kalix
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Gemkom Engineering and Machinery Filial i Boden
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Gemkom Engineering and Machinery Filial is a newly established branch of the Turkish company Gemkom. It is a leading engineering and manufacturing company that operates in a number of areas and in various ways within the steel industry.
We will participate in a project where H2GS AB (H2 Green Steel) establishes a steel mill in Norra Svartbyn in Boden, where steel will be produced through an almost fossil-free process using hydrogen gas. Our mission is, among other things, to install machines used in steel production and includes work in mechanics, electronics and plumbing.
We now want to employ a Piping Fitter. The work tasks may include but are not limited to:
Job Description
Read and interpret project plans, piping diagrams, blueprints, and specifications.
Measure, cut, thread, and bend pipes to required specifications using hand and power tools.
Assemble and install pipes, fittings, valves, and other components according to design and safety requirements.
Ensure proper alignment and fit-up of pipes before welding or bolting.
Conduct pressure tests and inspections to ensure the integrity and leak-free performance of installed piping systems.
Collaborate with supervisors, welders, and other team members to ensure smooth workflow and compliance with project schedules.
Follow safety guidelines and best practices in handling tools, materials, and hazardous substances.
Troubleshoot and repair faulty piping systems as needed.
Maintain accurate documentation of work performed and materials used.
Desirable qualifications (not mandatory)
5 years of experience in piping installation for steel production plants, DRI plants, power & heat, oil & gas, or petrochemical projects.
Strong knowledge of piping systems, materials, and installation techniques.
Ability to read and understand piping blueprints, isometric drawings, and construction plans.
Skilled in using hand and power tools, including pipe cutters, threading machines, and grinders.
Experience in working with different types of pipes, including carbon steel, stainless steel, and PVC.
Excellent problem-solving skills and attention to detail.
In-depth knowledge of safety guidelines and industry standards.
Ability to work independently and as part of a team in fast-paced environments.
Our headquarters are in Stockholm, and applications are received via the specified e-mail address. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-04-16
E-post: filial@gemkom.com.tr Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Gemkom Engineering and Machinery Filial
(org.nr 516413-4008)
Stålverket 20 (visa karta
)
961 40 BODEN Arbetsplats
Gemkom Engineering & Machinery Filial Jobbnummer
9225500