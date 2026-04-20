Physical AI Senior Product Manager
ABB AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Västerås Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Västerås
2026-04-20
, Hallstahammar
, Surahammar
, Eskilstuna
, Enköping
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos ABB AB i Västerås
, Eskilstuna
, Sollentuna
, Örebro
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
At ABB, we help industries outrun - leaner and cleaner. Here, progress is an expectation - for you, your team, and the world. As a global market leader, we'll give you what you need to make it happen. It won't always be easy, growing takes grit. But at ABB, you'll never run alone. Run what runs the world.
This role sits within ABB's Robotics business, a leading global robotics company. We're entering an exciting new chapter as we've announced the plan for SoftBank Group to acquire ABB Robotics. SoftBank is a globally recognized technology group and investor/operator focused on AI, robotics, and next-generation computing. By joining us now, you'll be part of a pioneering team shaping the future of robotics-working alongside world-class experts in a fast-moving, innovation-driven environment.
This Position reports to: CTO Manager, RARO
Define how Physical AI becomes a scalable, profitable business.
At ABB Robotics we're building the global leader in Physical AI - intelligent robotic systems that seamlessly fuse AI, software, and automation to solve real industrial problems at scale. Our robots don't just move; they perceive, decide, and act in dynamic environments where reliability and performance are key.
As Product Manager Physical AI you will shape and scale our Autonomous Versatile Robotics (AVR) portfolio - turning advanced AI capabilities into market-ready products and high-growth business models. Working at the intersection of technology, market needs, and commercial strategy, you will define how our offerings are positioned, packaged, and brought to market.
Your Responsibilities
Market Intelligence & Offering Strategy: Lead market and competitive analysis, identify market trends, customer needs and portfolio gaps, and define the AVR offering, positioning, and differentiation aligned with our overall strategy.
Business Models & Commercialization: Design and scale innovative commercial models (software, AI services, platform plays) that unlock recurring value and long-term profitability.
Product Roadmap Ownership: Lead the product roadmap from vision to launch to scale, prioritizing what moves the business and the industry forward.
Customer Value & Portfolio Performance: Distill advanced AI capabilities into sharp, differentiated value propositions, own key performance metrics (adoption, revenue, usage), and collaborate closely with R&D, engineering, and operations to deliver products that excel in real-world environments and win in the market.
Cross-Functional Execution & Delivery: Collaborate closely with R&D, engineering, and operations to ensure successful product development and delivery, acting as the commercial lead to drive real-world adoption.
Your Profile
Advanced degree (M.Sc. or MBA) and 7-12+ years of product management or related experience
Proven track record taking AI or robotics technologies from research and proof-of-concept stage to commercial product launch, managing the unique challenges of industrialization and at-scale deployment
Deep understanding of AI-driven products, platforms, and commercialization, with experience scaling software/AI business models (SaaS, licensing, platform)
Ability to translate complex technical capabilities into clear, compelling customer value, supported by strong commercial instincts in pricing, planning, and profitability
Exceptional analytical and stakeholder-management skills, aligning technical and business teams to drive impact
Why This Role Matters
Physical AI is not just a technology shift- it requires new ways to capture and scale value. You will define how ABB Robotics translates cutting-edge AI capabilities into scalable products, clear customer value, and sustainable business impact.
ABB Robotics offers a unique foundation to succeed:
Customer access & real applications: Direct exposure to global customers and live deployment environments
Deep application expertise: Strong understanding of industrial requirements and use cases
Proven scale: Extensive installed base and global operational footprint
Leading robotics platform: A world-class foundation for deploying AI-driven solutions
Industrial heritage: Decades of experience delivering value through automation
We value people from different backgrounds. Could this be your story? Apply today or visit www.abb.com
to read more about us and learn about the impact of our solutions across the globe. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-02 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare ABB AB
(org.nr 559193-0903), https://www.abb.com/global/en
Hydrovägen 10 (visa karta
)
721 36 VÄSTERÅS Arbetsplats
Västerås, Hydrovägen 10 Jobbnummer
9863313