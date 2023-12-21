PhD student position in supramolecular chemistry
2023-12-21
Within the Grommet research group, we are committed to maintaining a supportive, inclusive, and welcoming work environment. You will be trained not only in conducting excellent scientific research, but also in soft skills such as writing and giving presentations, with the aim of preparing you for a variety of desirable and fulfilling careers.
About the position
The PhD student will be a member of the Grommet research group, wherein we are interested in using host-guest chemistry to address societal challenges. We are part of the Division of Chemistry and Biochemistry in the Department of Chemistry and Chemical Engineering. We are also active within the Nano, Materials Science, and Health Engineering Areas of Advance, interdepartmental organizations at Chalmers University of Technology which serve to promote interdisciplinary research. As part of this vibrant community, the PhD student will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in an environment enriched by collaboration between chemists, physicists, biologists, materials scientists, and engineers.
About the research
Lipid nanoparticles are used as the delivery platform for the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines against COVID. These vaccines are currently kept at ultra-low temperatures, with some formulations requiring shipment and storage between -90 and -60 degrees Celsius. At higher temperatures, the mRNA is susceptible to decomposition via hydrolysis, which dramatically reduces efficacy. Our goal is to synthesize novel lipids that will reduce particle permeability and thus improve mRNA stability.
The Grommet research group now invites applications for one PhD student position in the field of supramolecular chemistry with an emphasis on synthesizing novel lipids under confinement. Key research objectives in the first year or two of the PhD include synthesizing lipid precursors, assembling low-symmetry supramolecular host molecules, and monitoring host-guest complexation. Later, the PhD student will also be responsible for assembling, characterizing, and studying the properties of novel lipid nanoparticles. In vitro experiments will be performed in collaboration with other groups within the Areas of Advance.
Information about the division and the department
The Department of Chemistry and Chemical Engineering represents a broad field of fundamental and applied research and education within chemistry and chemical engineering. The research activities span from fundamental chemistry, chemistry at the interface of biology and medicine, materials science, renewable energy, to chemical engineering processing, material recycling, nuclear chemistry, as well as theory and modeling. The department is committed to teaching at the undergraduate, graduate, as well as postgraduate level.
Academic freedom, interdisciplinary research, entrepreneurship and making societal impact are key factors in the department's work. We strive to offer an environment where you can combine world-leading research and teaching with a good work-life balance.
Major responsibilities
Your major responsibilities are to pursue your doctoral studies, including taking courses equivalent to 60 higher education credits. The position generally also includes teaching on Chalmers' undergraduate level or performing other duties corresponding to 20 per cent of working hours.
Qualifications
To qualify as a PhD student, you must have a master's level degree corresponding to at least 240 higher education credits in a relevant field.
The position requires sound verbal and written communication skills in English. If Swedish is not your native language, Chalmers offers Swedish courses.
Contract terms
Full-time temporary employment. The position is limited to a maximum of five years.
We offer
Chalmers offers a cultivating and inspiring working environment in the coastal city of Gothenburg.
Read more about working at Chalmers and our benefits for employees.
Chalmers aims to actively improve our gender balance. We work broadly with equality projects, for example the GENIE Initiative on gender equality for excellence. Equality and diversity are substantial foundations in all activities at Chalmers.
Application procedure
The application should be marked with reference number 20230801 and written in English. The application should be sent electronically and be attached as PDF-files, as below. Maximum size for each file is 40 MB. Please note that the system does not support Zip files.
CV: (Please name the document: CV, Family name, reference number)
• CV
• Other, for example previous employments or leadership qualifications and positions of trust.
• Two references that we can contact.
Personal letter: (Please name the document as: Personal letter, Family name, ref.number)
1-3 pages where you:
• Introduce yourself
• Describe your previous experience of relevance for the position (e.g. education, thesis work and, if applicable, any other research activities)
• Describe your future goals and future research focus
Other documents:
• Copies of bachelor and/or master's thesis.
• Attested copies and transcripts of completed education, grades and other certificates, e.g. TOEFL test results.
Please use the button at the foot of the page to reach the application form.
Application deadline: 2024-03-10
For questions, please contact:
Angela Grommet, angela.grommet@chalmers.se
, +47 (0)31-7725036
