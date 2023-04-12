PhD student position in machine learning over wireless networks
Chalmers Tekniska Högskola AB / Högskolejobb / Göteborg Visa alla högskolejobb i Göteborg
2023-04-12
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Chalmers Tekniska Högskola AB i Göteborg
At the Department of Electrical Engineering, we conduct internationally renowned research spanning many fields and including information and communication theory, machine learning, and signal processing. We offer a dynamic, international research environment with about 150 employees from more than 20 countries, and an extensive national and international collaboration networks that encompasses both other academic partners and industry.
Project description
As an ever increasing amount of data is generated in the "connected world" enabled by wireless networks, the development of machine-learning algorithms targeting wireless networks becomes critical. Furthermore, machine-learning algorithms may radically improve the design and the management of such networks.
Th selected candidate, who will be jointly supervised by Prof. Giuseppe Durisi and Assist. Prof. Christian Häger at the Department of Electrical Engineering, will be part of a large network of junior and senior researchers at Chalmers, Gothenburg University, and KTH performing state-of-the-art research in machine learning for/over wireless networks.
The PhD position is funded by the Swedish Foundation for Strategic Research (SSF), as part of the research project SAICOM, which aims at breaking new scientific ground in the subject of software, wireless networks, and artificial intelligence. More information about the project can be found here.
Major responsibilities
You are expected to develop your own scientific concepts and to communicate the results of your research (verbally and in writing) in major journals and conferences. The position includes also teaching at the undergraduate and M.Sc. level and other departmental duties of up to 20% full time (the employment contract is extended beyond the 4 years, accordingly).
Qualifications
You should have a strong background in mathematics, digital communications, and machine learning and high grades in the core courses within these three subjects. Knowledge of wireless communication and signal processing is meritorious. You should have obtained or be close to obtain a master's degree corresponding to at least 250 higher education credits in mathematics, electrical, engineering, computer science or related areas.
The ideal candidates for this position have a strong interest in pursuing theoretical research, are independent, curious, and creative, are able to present their ideas and findings effectively, and like to work in an international environment. Proficiency in written and spoken English is required.
Contract terms
Full-time temporary employment. The position is limited to a maximum of four years.
We offer
Chalmers offers a cultivating and inspiring working environment in the coastal city of Gothenburg.
Read more about working at Chalmers and our benefits for employees.
Chalmers aims to actively improve our gender balance. We work broadly with equality projects, for example the GENIE Initiative on gender equality for excellence. Equality and diversity are substantial foundations in all activities at Chalmers.
Application procedure
The application should be marked with Ref 20230249 and written in English. The application should be sent electronically and be attached as PDF-files, as below. Maximum size for each file is 40 MB. Please note that the system does not support Zip files.
CV: (Please name the document: CV, Family name, Ref. number)
• CV including two references and their contact information
Personal letter: (Please name the document as: Personal letter, Family name, Ref. number)
2 pages where you
• Introduce yourself
• Describe your previous experience of relevance for the position (e.g. education, thesis work and, if applicable, any other research activities)
• Describe your future goals and future research focus
Other documents:
• Copies of bachelor and/or master's thesis.
• Attested copies and transcripts of completed education, grades and other certificates, e.g. TOEFL test results.
Please use the button at the foot of the page to reach the application form.
Application deadline: [2023-05-12]
For questions, please contact:
Giuseppe Durisi, E2, durisi@chalmers.se
+46317721802
Christian Häger, E2, christian.haeger@chalmers.se
+46317721809
• ** Chalmers declines to consider all offers of further announcement publishing or other types of support for the recruiting process in connection with this position. ***
Chalmers University of Technology conducts research and education in engineering sciences, architecture, technology-related mathematical sciences, natural and nautical sciences, working in close collaboration with industry and society. The strategy for scientific excellence focuses on our six Areas of Advance; Energy, Health Engineering, Information and Communication Technology, Materials Science, Production and Transport. The aim is to make an active contribution to a sustainable future using the basic sciences as a foundation and innovation and entrepreneurship as the central driving forces. Chalmers has around 11,000 students and 3,000 employees. New knowledge and improved technology have characterised Chalmers since its foundation in 1829, completely in accordance with the will of William Chalmers and his motto: Avancez! Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-05-12 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Chalmers Tekniska Högskola AB
(org.nr 556479-5598) Jobbnummer
7651022