PhD student position in Applied AI/ML and modelling of battery materials
2023-11-08
Would you like to work at Chalmers within a very challenging and ultimately rewarding project?
Join our nice team at Materials Physics and Johansson Research Group to explore AI/ML applied to fundamental battery properties - a very hot and important area of science. Explore new approaches and use your own creativity to create equations never seen before. This PhD position is part of the N5T Doctoral School on Battery Technology and a collaboration between Chalmers and DTU, Lyngby, Denmark.
Information about the project and department
Stimulated by major needs and challenges in science and a sustainable society, the ambition of the department of Physics is to foster a creative environment for academic research, learning and outreach. We provide a competitive advantage by linking our top-level international and interdisciplinary academic performance in the areas of material science, nanotechnology and energy research with world-leading industrial R&D&I projects. We address a wide array of experimental, computational, methodological and theoretical challenges, from fundamental physics research, through the development of new materials to direct industrial projects generating new inventions. We have a strong learning commitment on all levels from undergraduate to PhD studies where physics meet engineering.
The research at the division of Materials Physics is directed towards fundamental molecular level understanding of structure and dynamics of materials in relation to macroscopic function. A particular focus is materials for next generation batteries. The main purpose with this PhD project is to advance the application of AI/ML and modelling to improve our understanding of the basic physics governing battery relevant properties at the materials level - which stretch all the way from design to recycling. A particular goal is to create master equations to guide future development by for example multiple symbolic regression approaches to experimental and computational data. Electrolytes are a particular focus and advanced data treatment and models are indispensable tools.
The project is very independent in nature and will involve collaboration with national and international academic groups - not the least secondments at DTU, Lyngby, Denmark - this as the PhD position is part of the N5T Doctoral School on Battery Technology.
Major responsibilities
You will be a part of the division of Materials Physics at the department of Physics at Chalmers University of Technology and additionally have secondments at DTU, Lyngby, Denmark.
The major part of your time will be devoted to your research project, where you will be expected to plan, perform and disseminate your work in small collaborative constellations. You will work in a cross-disciplinary environment and have large freedom to form your own research within the scope of the project. You will also be required to complete a course program (60 higher education credits), and participate in teaching activities and other duties at the department of Physics (up to 20% of your time). Supervision of BSc and MSc students can also be a part of the work.
Qualifications
To qualify as a PhD student, you must have a Master's level degree corresponding to at least 240 higher education credits in Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, Computer Science, Materials Science or equivalent.
You should have a proven interest in AI/ML and/or modelling and very good communication and collaborative skills. Experience of battery materials, data analysis, advanced modelling applied to physics of materials at the molecular level are all considered an advantage. Fluency in written and spoken English is required.
Contract terms
Full-time temporary employment. The position is limited to a maximum of five years.
We offer
Chalmers offers a cultivating and inspiring working environment in the coastal city of Gothenburg.
Read more about working at Chalmers and our benefits for employees.
Chalmers aims to actively improve our gender balance. We work broadly with equality projects, for example the GENIE Initiative on gender equality for excellence. Equality and diversity are substantial foundations in all activities at Chalmers.
Application procedure
The application should be marked with reference number 20230667 and written in English. The application should be sent electronically and be attached as PDF-files, as below. Maximum size for each file is 40 MB. Please note that the system does not support Zip files.
CV: (Please name the document: CV, Family name, reference number)
• CV
• Other, for example previous employments or leadership qualifications and positions of trust.
• Two references that we can contact.
Personal letter: (Please name the document as: Personal letter, Family name, ref.number)
1-3 pages:
• Introduce yourself
• Describe your previous experience of relevance for the position (e.g. education, thesis work and, if applicable, any other research activities)
• Describe your future goals
Other documents:
• Copies of bachelor and/or master's thesis.
• Attested copies and transcripts of completed education, grades and other certificates, e.g. TOEFL test results.
Please use the button at the foot of the page to apply.
Application deadline: December 19, 2023
For questions, please contact:
Prof. Patrik Johansson
Materials Physicspatrik.johansson@chalmers.se
• ** Chalmers declines to consider all offers of further announcement publishing or other types of support for the recruiting process in connection with this position. ***
