PhD student in Theoretical Physics, Ab initio methods and energy materials
2024-05-06
Your work assignments
The research area deals with theoretical studies and method development, with a focus on new materials discovered at high pressure and high temperature conditions (HPHT). We will perform theoretical simulations to answer several questions. Which alloys and compounds discovered in HPHT experiments exhibit exciting properties, worth the effort of bringing them to normal conditions and scaling up their synthesis? Can they be decompressed from HPHT to normal pressure? What are the competing phases, and do they have attractive properties? The main objective of this project is to disclose exciting materials synthesized by HPHT and to investigate their stability at normal pressure, a prerequisite for using the materials in applications. We will develop a workflow for efficient and reliable theoretical predictions of properties of materials discovered at high pressure and high temperature conditions. The study is supported by the Swedish Research Council.
As a PhD student, you devote most of your time to doctoral studies and the research projects of which you are part. Your work may also include teaching or other departmental duties, up to a maximum of 20% of full-time.
Your qualifications
To be employed as a PhD student, you should have graduated at master's level in theoretical physics or computational physics, materials science, chemistry or equivalent or completed courses with a minimum of 240 credits, at least 60 of which must be in advanced courses in physics, materials science or materials chemistry. Alternatively, you have gained essentially corresponding knowledge in another way. Documents showing courses and grades must be attached to the application. The position is not intended for you who have significantly more experience, e.g. already have a Ph.D.
Previous experience with DFT ab-initio calculation of materials coupled with experience with machine learning algorithms is particularly meritorious. Python programming skills are required. Since research and collaborations are conducted in English, good knowledge of written and oral communication in English is a requirement. Eligible for employment as a doctoral student is only someone who is admitted or has already been admitted to doctoral education.
Applicants are expected to provide a statement of intent (max. 1 page, 11pt) as well as a half-page summary (plus max. one figure) of their thesis written in English. In the letter of intent, you must specify your research interest with regard to the subjects described above and highlight the relationship to your studies and other experiences.
Your workplace
The position is in the unit for ab initio theory and energy materials at theoretical physics division, which conducts research as well as undergraduate and postgraduate education in theory and modelling, focusing on theoretical physics. For more information visit: https://liu.se/en/organisation/liu/ifm/teofyhttps://liu.se/en/research/ab-initio-methods-and-energy-materials
The employment
When taking up the post, you will be admitted to the program for doctoral studies. More information about the doctoral studies at each faculty is available at Doctoral studies at Linköping University
The employment has a duration of four years' full-time equivalent. You will initially be employed for a period of one year. The employment will subsequently be renewed for periods of maximum duration two years, depending on your progress through the study plan. The employment may be extended up to a maximum of five years, based on the amount of teaching and departmental duties you have carried out. Further extensions can be granted in special circumstances.
Starting date by agreement.
Salary and employment benefits
The salary of PhD students is determined according to a locally negotiated salary progression.
More information about employment benefits at Linköping University is available here.
