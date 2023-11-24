PhD Student in Soil Mechanics
Luleå University of Technology is in strong growth with world-leading competence in several research areas. We shape the future through innovative education and ground-breaking research results, and based on the Arctic region, we create global social benefit. Our scientific and artistic research and education are conducted in close collaboration with international, national and regional companies, public actors and leading universities. Luleå University of Technology has a total turnover of SEK 1.9 billion per year. We currently have 1,840 employees and 17,670 students.
In the coming years, multi-billion investments will be made in large projects in Northern Sweden to create a fossil-free society both nationally and globally. Luleå University of Technology is involved in several of these cutting-edge research projects and in the societal transformation that they entail. We offer a broad range of courses and study programmes to match the skills in demand. We hope that you will help us to build the sustainable companies and societies of the future.
The research group soil mechanics has an open PhD position about management of sulfide rich soils.
Soil Mechanics includes soil mechanics, soil materials engineering and foundation engineering. The research addresses e.g. dams and dam construction in the short and long term (hydroelectric and mine dams), environmental geoengineering (use of residual products, dredging, handling of dredged sediments, landfill design, sedimentation and erosion), cold climate engineering (freeze and thaw, frost heave, permafrost and snow mechanics), advanced soil mechanics (mechanical properties of sulfide soil, organic soil and tailings, etc.) as well as road and railway geotechnology. Environmental geotechniques e.g. stabilization and use of acid sulfate soil in construction, is a growing issue in connection to the construction of large infrastructure in Northern Sweden.
Subject description
Soil Mechanics comprises soil material behavior and foundation engineering, with application to civil engineering, energy, and mining.
Project description
The aim of the project is to develop new methods to manage sulfide rich geomaterials (e.g. soil, tailings, etc) to minimize the risk for oxidation and negative environmental impact. Different types of covers and disposal in constructions keeping a high degree of saturation are methods studied to ensure the geomaterials are managed in a safe way.
The method is applicable to excavated sulfide soil from infrastructure project and for reclamation of mines.
Duties
As a PhD student you are expected to perform both experimental (in laboratory and field) and theoretical work (numerical modelling) within your research studies as well as communicate your results at national and international conferences and in scientific journals. Most of your working time will be devoted to your own research studies. In addition, you can have the opportunity to try the teacher role. As a researcher, you work as a neutral party in many contexts, which provides a great opportunity to be involved in challenging development projects.
Specific for this project is the close cooperation with companies and work at field sites where you will spend up to 1/3 of your time, at some stage. Communication with our private partners is an important part of work. Therefore, we expect you to learn the basic of the Swedish language.
Qualifications
The candidate should have a MsC in civil engineering with most preferred a specialization in in soil mechanics. Experience with field or laboratory investigations, soil improvement, measurement and modelling of soil transfer properties, soil stabilization, etc will be of advantage. Basic knowledge of numerical modeling and being able to use MatLab is a requirement. Experience in modelling with softwares such as Geoslopes or other modelling softwares is valuable.
Fluent English in spoken and written is necessary. Swedish or another Scandinavian language are of advantage.
Basic knowledge about soil geochemistry e.g. sulfide oxidation is valuable.
We expect the applicant to hold a driving license to facilitate field work.
Further information
Employment as a PhD student is limited to 4 years, teaching and other department duties may be added with max 20%. Placement: Luleå. Starting: Spring 2024.
For further information about the position, please contact Ass. Prof. Christian Maurice, +46 920-49 1755, Christian.Maurice@ltu.se
Union representatives:
SACO-S Kjell Johansson +46 920-49 1529 kjell.johansson@ltu.se
OFR-S Lars Frisk, +46 920-49 1792 lars.frisk@ltu.se
In case of different interpretations of the English and Swedish versions of this announcement, the Swedish version takes precedence.
Application
We prefer that you apply for this position by clicking on the apply button below. The application should include a CV, personal letter, and copies of verified diplomas from high school and universities. Mark your application with the reference number below. Your application, including diplomas, must be written in English or Swedish.
Closing date for applications: December, 15, 2023
