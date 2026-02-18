PhD student in integrated photonics
2026-02-18
We are looking for a PhD student to join the integrated ultrafast photonics team at the Division of Photonics at the Department of Microtechnology and Nanoscience. Join our innovative group and contribute to exciting research in photonic integration in a collaborative, diverse and dynamic environment!
About us
The Department of Microtechnology and Nanoscience advances the frontiers in quantum technology, nanoscience, photonics and future electronic systems - for technical and societal development. Our cross-disciplinary approach gives interesting collaborations in academy, industry and society, and is a driving force for innovations, results and breakthroughs. We offer a vibrant, international research environment and direct access to world-class nanofabrication facilities.
The Photonics Laboratory is a dynamic research environment where light-based technologies drive innovation in communication, sensing, and computing. With expertise in optoelectronic devices, ultrafast optics, and fiber optical communication - from long-haul transmission to datacenter interconnects - we tackle real-world challenges at every scale. We're a collaborative research team, where PhD students and postdocs work alongside senior scientists to shape the future of photonics.
About the research project
Join a cutting-edge PhD project within a European Research Council (ERC) Advanced Grant on integrated optical clocks and photonic synchronization. You will develop and integrate optical amplifiers on chip to boost the performance of microresonator frequency combs. The goal: compact, energy-efficient photonic systems for precision timing, datacenters, and future communication technologies.
Who we are looking for
The following requirements are mandatory:
• To qualify as a Doctoral student, you must have a Master's degree (masterexamen) of 120 credits or a Master's degree (magisterexamen) of 60 credits* in Physics, Nanotechnology, Electrical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering or similar
• Strong written and verbal communication skills in English
• Programming skills with either Matlab or Python
• for students with an education earned outside of Sweden, a 4-year Bachelor's degree is accepted.
The following experience will strengthen your application:
• Experience in nanotechnology (cleanroom)
• Experience in measurement, design or analysis of integrated photonic devices
• Knowledge of specific software tools in photonic integration, such as Lumerical or COMSOL
What you will do
• Take courses at an advanced level within the Graduate School of Microtechnology and Nanoscience
• Develop your own scientific concepts and communicate the results of your research verbally and in writing
• The position generally also includes teaching on Chalmers' undergraduate level or performing other duties corresponding to 20 percent of working hours
• Design, testing and nanofabrication of integrated optical amplifiers
• Explore and contribute with new research ideas to advance the frontier of knowledge in photonics
Contract terms
• The Doctoral student positions are fully funded from start.
• The position is a fixed-term appointment of four years, with the possibility to teach up to 20%, which extends the position up to five years.
• A starting salary of 34,550 SEK per month (valid from May 25, 2025).
• Doctoral studies require physical presence throughout the entire study period. A valid residence permit must be presented by the study start date; otherwise the admission may be withdrawn.
What we offer
• As a Doctoral student at Chalmers, you are an employee and enjoy all employee benefits. Read more about working at Chalmers and our benefits for employees.
• A dynamic and inspiring working environment in the coastal city of Gothenburg.
• Read more about Sweden's generous parental leave, subsidized day care, free schools, healthcare etc at Move To Gothenburg.
Chalmers is dedicated to improving gender balance and actively works with equality projects, such as the GENIE Initiative for gender equality and excellence. We celebrate diversity and consider equality and inclusion as fundamental aspects of all our activities.
If Swedish is not your native language, Chalmers offers Swedish courses to help you settle in.
Find more general information about doctoral studies at Chalmers here.
Application procedure
The application should be written in English and attached as PDF-files, as below. Maximum size for each file is 40 MB. Please note that the system does not support Zip files.
CV
Personal letter
• A brief introduction about yourself.
• A brief motivation as to why you are interested in this position.
Bachelor's and, if available, master's thesis together with the transcripts.
Use the button at the foot of the page to reach the application form.
Please note: The applicant is responsible for ensuring that the application is complete. Incomplete applications and applications sent by email will not be considered. Contact details to references will be requested after the interview.
We welcome your application no later than 30th of March, 2026
For questions, please contact:
Victor Torres Company
Professortorresv@chalmers.se
• 46 31 772 1904
We look forward to your application!
Chalmers declines to consider all offers of further announcement publishing or other types of support for the recruiting process in connection with this position.
Chalmers University of Technology conducts research and education in engineering sciences, architecture, mathematical sciences, natural and nautical sciences, working in close collaboration with industry and society.
