PhD Student in HCF-Based Optical Systems for 6G
2025-12-16
Are you passionate about shaping the future of communication technologies and developing cutting-edge optical systems for 6G? Then this opportunity might be for you. We are currently looking for a PhD student to join the Collaborative Autonomous Systems unit at RISE.
RISE is entering an exciting phase where we, together with academia and industry, lead research projects that shape tomorrow's society. In this project, you will work with advanced technologies, engage in international collaborations, and contribute to Sweden's leadership in photonics and telecommunications.
About Us At the Collaborative Autonomous Systems unit, we operate at the intersection of research and industry, focusing on future-proof technologies. In close collaboration with Umeå University and leading Swedish industrial partners, we run projects that combine academic excellence with practical application.
RISE offers a unique research environment with access to state-of-the-art laboratories, such as the Kista High-Speed Transmission Lab and the fiber tower in Hudiksvall. We are an inclusive and diverse team that values collaboration, innovation, and personal development.
About the Role As a PhD student, you will:
Develop and characterize HCF-based (hollow core fibers) optical systems with the goal of achieving data rates exceeding 200 Gbps
Explore the integration of HCF and modulator technologies for ultra-low latency communication systems
Collaborate with researchers and engineers from RISE, Umeå University, and industry to design and test next-generation optical transceivers
Disseminate research findings through publications, conferences, and public engagement
You will be enrolled in the doctoral program at Umeå University and your primary workplace will be located in Kista. Some parts of the program require you to travel to Umeå to participate. We also follow a hybrid work model that allows you to split your working time between the office and your home workspace.
Who Are You?
To succeed in this role, you should have:
Basic eligibility for doctoral studies, such as a Master's degree in Engineering Physics, Photonics, or a related field
Strong practical laboratory skills, as a significant part of the research will involve hands-on experimentation at the Kista High-Speed Transmission Lab
Excellent communication skills and proficiency in English, both spoken and written
A collaborative, adaptable, and curious mindset
Merits include:
Experience with optical communication systems
Programming skills (LabView, C++, MATLAB)
Understanding of semiconductor technology and system integration
Terms In order to be admitted for PhD studies at third-cycle level at Umeå University the applicant is required to have completed a second-cycle level degree or least 240 credits of courses, of which at least 60 credits are at second-cycle level, or have an equivalent education from another educational system, or equivalent qualifications.
To fulfil the specific entry requirements to be admitted for studies at third-cycle level in applied physics, the applicant must have completed courses of at least 120 credits within the field of physics or other related subject areas considered to be relevant for the project.
The requirements must be fulfilled at the time of admission to postgraduate education and need not be met at the time of application.
Are We a Good Match? At RISE, you'll have the opportunity to conduct research that makes a real impact - both for industry and society. You'll be part of a project with a strong international network, access to advanced technology, and a team that supports your development.
We offer a cutting-edge research environment with access to unique test facilities and advanced technical infrastructure. Here, you can combine academic research with industrial application in close collaboration with leading stakeholders. You'll be part of an inclusive work culture that values work-life balance and is strongly committed to diversity and gender equality. We also offer excellent development opportunities, both within academia and industry, to support your long-term career.
Welcome with your application! If you're curious to learn more, feel free to contact Hanna Müller, Unit Manager, at +46 10 228 44 30. The application deadline is January 15. Selection and interviews will take place continuously during and after the application period. Apply without cover letter.
