PhD student in Energy and Environmental Engineering
2024-04-09
Mälardalen University (MDU) is the youngest university in Sweden. In line with our vision, to be a progressive and collaborative University where we shape a sustainable future together, we wish to make a difference.
Do you want to be involved and contribute to our development?
Together, we can create a sustainable future through knowledge and innovation. We believe that knowledge and new perspectives are best attained and reached together in collaboration with others - our colleagues, students, the private and public sectors, both nationally and internationally.
At the Academy for Economics, Society and Technology, our students study for, among other things, university and civil engineers, political scientists and economists. With us, the research focuses are industrial economics and organization and the energy of the future. Our work takes place in collaboration and in strategic agreements with companies, organizations and authorities in the region.Employment information
Access to third-cycle courses and study programmes at a higher education education as well as basic eligibility requirements and assessment criteria, are regulated in the Higher Education Ordinance chapter 7 §§ 34-41(SFS 1993:100). More information about third-cycle studies at MDU
A full-time employment as a doctoral student is attached to this third-cycle studies which corresponds to four years.
Position description
As a PhD student in energy and environmental engineering, you work within the research directions of Future Energy Center and across several research projects on agrivoltaic systems. In most of the research projects, we strive to develop algorithms for modeling and simulating agrivoltaic systems and their associated microclimate. These are developed to investigate the influence of shadows produced by agrivoltaic systems on solar radiation distribution, microclimate, soil moisture and crop productivity. One area of research that we aim to further develop is the use computational fluid dynamic (CFD) techniques to assess microclimate conditions. Modelling activities will be supported by experiments conducted at our installed agrivoltaic systems where we are actively carrying out research work. You will present and discuss your work and its results with colleagues at the university, at other universities in Sweden and internationally as well as with business partners, both at meetings, seminars, conferences and in scientific journals.
Qualifications
For basic eligibility, the following is required:
• A degree at an advanced level.
• At least 240 higher education credits, of which at least 60 are at an advanced level.
• Equivalent knowledge acquired in Sweden or abroad through other means.
Specific eligibility requirements include having one of the following:
• Completed a Master of Science in Engineering in a relevant technical field
• Completed a four-year natural science program with technical content equivalent to a Master of Science in Engineering
• Acquired knowledge of substantially the same scope through other means, either within or outside the country.
Assessment criteria
A fundamental assessment criterion is the ability to pursue education at the doctoral level. In addition to this ability, special emphasis will be placed on the ability to write and communicate in English.
In an overall assessment of suitability, emphasis is also placed on personal abilities. All employees at MDU are expected to cooperate and treat colleagues and students with respect, take responsibility for the organisation and their own work duties and contribute to a positive work environment.
Merit is given to:
• Solid knowledge of algorithms for solar irradiation and solar cells.
• Profound knowledge of computational fluid dynamics (CFD).
• Strong programming skills (e.g., Matlab, Python). Previous experience in conducting field experiments.
We value the qualities that an even distribution of age and gender, as well as ethnic and cultural diversity, can contribute to the organization.
