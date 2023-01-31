PhD position in aquaculture genetics
2023-01-31
Department of Animal Breeding and Genetics
The Department is based at Ultuna Campus, Uppsala, and has about 60 co-workers. Our vision is "Better use of genetic resources". We perform research in molecular, quantitative and applied genetics, and bioinformatics, across a range of livestock species and companion animals. We also contribute to several education programs at SLU, and provide international genetic evaluation services for cattle through the Interbull Centre. More information at https://www.slu.se/en/departments/animalgenetics/.
Project description:
Arctic charr is a species of fundamental importance for Nordic aquaculture with great potential for further expansion. However, reproductive success in Swedish Arctic charr is remarkably low, especially compared to other farmed salmonids. Therefore, the expansion of the relevant aquaculture industry is currently hindered. During this project, the PhD candidate will investigate genetic and epigenetic-related factors that determine fertility in farmed populations of Arctic charr (Salvelinus alpinus). Furthermore, the potential of improving fertility through selective breeding practices will be assessed.
Duties:
• Actively pursue doctoral studies and complete PhD courses corresponding to at least 30 ECTS
• Field sampling. Mainly to take place in the facilities of Aquaculture Centre North (Kälarne, Jämtland, Sweden).
• Preparation of libraries for high-throughput sequencing
• Bioinformatic and genetic analysis
• Present main findings in national and international conferences
• Preparation of scientific articles
• Contribute to public engagement and/or knowledge exchange events to promote awareness of research findings among the general public
Qualifications:
Essential
• Master of Science in Biology, Animal Science, Bioinformatics or similar
• Experience in molecular lab work
• Experience with bioinformatics tools
• Solid understanding of animal breeding theory
• Ability to communicate complex concepts effectively both orally and in writing in English
Desirable
• Driving license
• Experience in working with aquaculture species
• Preparation of high-throughput sequencing libraries
• Experience with analyzing high-throughput sequencing data
• Experience with breeding evaluations
• Published work in peer-review journals
• Oral presentations at scientific conferences
Place of work:
Uppsala, Ultuna
Form of employment:
Doctoral student, employment as a doctoral student for 4 years, full time
Starting date:
By agreement
Application:
Application documents required are:
• CV in English
• Statement of scientific interests and motivation for applying to this position in English (max 2 pages)
• Single-page report on the following topic: "Aquaculture selective breeding for improved fertility in the genomics era"
• Two references
We welcome your application no later than 2023-02-26, use the button below.
A person has basic eligibility for third cycle education if he or she has taken a second cycle qualification or has completed course requirements of at least 240 higher education credits, including at least 60 higher education credits at second cycle education. Upper secondary school grades equivalent to English B/English 6 are a basic requirement.
Please observe that applicant/s chosen to participate in an interview shall hand in true certified copies of certificates, diplomas, and transcripts from previous studies at an internationally recognized higher education institution (university or university college) and transcripts in connection to the interview
Selection among applicants meeting the requirements is made with reference to the written application, including curriculum vitae and list of publications, copies of degrees and transcripts of academic records, a list of at least two references familiar with the applicant's qualifications, certified knowledge of the English language and an interview. If the applicant is a foreign citizen, we require a certified copy of the page in your passport with your personal data and photograph.www.slu.se/utbildning/program-kurser/forskarutbildning/nya-doktorander-sokes/krav-pa-engelskakunskaper/
More information at:www.slu.se/utbildning/program-kurser/forskarutbildning/
Academic union representatives:https://internt.slu.se/en/my-employment/employee-associations/kontaktpersoner-vid-rekrytering/
The Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences (SLU) is a world-class international university with research, education and environmental assessment within the sciences for sustainable life.
