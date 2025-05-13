PhD Position
2025-05-13
PhD Position in Theoretical Machine Learning - Understanding Transformers through Information Theory
Join us for a fully funded PhD position in theoretical machine learning to uncover how and why transformers work. Explore their inner mechanisms using information theory. As part of this project, you'll also join WASP-Sweden's largest individual research program ever, offering unparalleled resources, networking and career opportunities. Be part of shaping the future of AI!
Project overview
Transformers are central to many of today's most successful AI models, from language understanding to computer vision. Yet, their success remains largely empirical, with limited theoretical understanding. This PhD project aims to close that gap by developing a rigorous mathematical framework to analyze and explain transformers using information-theoretic tools.
You will be co-supervised by:
• Prof. Giuseppe Durisi, Department of Electrical Engineering
• Prof. Rebecka Jörnsten, Department of Mathematical Sciences
Research environment
You will join the Communication Systems (CS) group within the Division of Communications, Antennas, and Optical Networks (CAOS) at the Department of Electrical Engineering. The group includes nine professors and a dynamic team of PhD students and postdocs working in areas such as wireless and optical communication, information security, information theory, and machine learning.
At the department, we foster a diverse, collaborative, and inclusive environment. The department has around 200 employees from more than 20 countries and maintains strong links to academic, industrial, and medical partners in Sweden and beyond.
About WASP
Wallenberg AI, Autonomous Systems and Software Program (WASP) is Sweden's largest individual research program ever, a major national initiative for strategically motivated basic research, education and faculty recruitment. The program addresses research on artificial intelligence and autonomous systems acting in collaboration with humans, adapting to their environment through sensors, information and knowledge, and forming intelligent systems-of-systems. The vision of WASP is excellent research and competence in artificial intelligence, autonomous systems and software for the benefit of Swedish society and industry. Read more: https://wasp-sweden.org/
Your profile
Required qualifications
• Strong background in applied mathematics, and machine learning
• Excellent academic performance in core mathematics and machine learning courses
• Master's degree (or near completion) corresponding to at least 240 higher education credits in mathematics, computer science, electrical engineering, or related fields
• High motivation for theoretical research
• Ability to communicate research ideas clearly in both spoken and written English
Meritorious qualifications
• Knowledge of information theory
• Prior research, teaching, or publication experience
Main responsibilities
• Conduct independent and collaborative research on the theory of transformers
• Publish and present your findings in leading journals and conferences
• Participate in relevant coursework and activities within the WASP program
• Contribute to teaching and departmental duties (up to 20% of full-time; the position is extended accordingly).
The selected candidate will be part of the WASP graduate school; 478 PhD students from 7 universities in Sweden are currently part of the graduate school. This will offer the selected candidate unparalleled networking and career opportunities. The graduate school within WASP is dedicated to provide the skills needed to analyze, develop, and contribute to the interdisciplinary area of artificial intelligence, autonomous systems and software. Through an ambitious program with research visits, partner universities, and visiting lecturers, the graduate school actively supports forming a strong multi-disciplinary and international professional network between PhD-students, researchers and industry.
Contract terms and what we offer
• The PhD position is fully funded from start
• As a PhD student at Chalmers, you are an employee and enjoy all employee benefits. Read more about working at Chalmers and our benefits for employees.
• The position is limited to four years, with the possibility to teach up to 20%, which extends the position to five years.
• A dynamic and inspiring working environment in the coastal city of Gothenburg.
• A starting salary of 34,550 SEK per month (valid from May 25, 2025).
Discover more
Find more general information about doctoral studies at Chalmers here.
How to apply
The application should be written in English and be attached as PDF-files, as below. Maximum size for each file is 40 MB. Please note that the system does not support Zip files.
CV: (Please name the document: CV, Family name)
• CV
• Other relevant documents; for example, previous employments or leadership qualifications and positions of trust.
Personal letter: (Please name the document as: Personal letter, Family name)
1 page where you:
• Introduce yourself and clarify why you are a suitable candidate for this position
• Describe your previous experience of relevance for the position (e.g. education, thesis work and, if applicable, any other research activities)
• Describe your future goals: why do you want to pursue a PhD?
Other documents:
• Copies of bachelor and/or master's thesis.
• Attested copies and transcripts of completed education, grades and other certificates.
Use the button at the foot of the page to reach the application form.
Please note: The applicant is responsible for ensuring that the application is complete. Incomplete applications and applications sent by email will not be considered.
Application deadline: 14 June, 2025; the applications will be evaluated continuosly. Hence, it may be beneficial to apply well before the deadline.
For questions, please contact:
Giuseppe Durisidurisi@chalmers.se
