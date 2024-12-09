Pharmaceutical Supply Chain Management Specialist
Touba Technologies AB / Ekonomijobb / Göteborg Visa alla ekonomijobb i Göteborg
2024-12-09
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Touba Technologies AB i Göteborg
We are seeking a highly motivated Pharmaceutical Supply Chain Management Specialist with solid IT skills in SAP APO/ECC and OMP planning systems for our client in Södertälje/Stockholm. This is an exciting opportunity for a professional with a strong background in health economics, excellent leadership skills, and expertise in supply chain management within the pharmaceutical industry.
As a member of our health consultants you will be responsible for optimizing pharmaceutical planning and logistics processes, ensuring seamless delivery of products to meet patient needs. You will collaborate within cross-functional teams globally; utilizing your advanced technical, analytical, and strategic skills to drive for operational excellence.
Tasks and duties:
Lead pharmaceutical supply chain planning and execution using SAP APO/ECC and OMP planning systems.
Design, implement, and optimize end-to-end supply chain processes to enhance efficiency and ensure compliance with industry standards.
Monitor inventory levels and forecast demand to prevent shortages or overstock situations.
Manage and customize SAP APO/ECC and OMP systems to meet business requirements.
Provide technical expertise to troubleshoot, maintain, and update supply chain IT systems.
Train and support team members in the use of advanced IT tools.
Lead and mentor a team of supply chain professionals to achieve strategic common goals.
Collaborate with global stakeholders, including manufacturing, logistics, quality assurance, and regulatory teams.
Drive change management initiatives to improve processes and systems.
Apply advanced knowledge of health economics to align supply chain strategies with overall business objectives.
Analyze market trends and data to support cost-effective and sustainable decision-making.
Ensure compliance with Swedish and international pharmaceutical regulations.
Produce detailed reports on supply chain performance, identifying opportunities for improvement.
Maintain accurate documentation for all supply chain processes.
Required:
Advanced degree (Master's or PhD) in Health Economics, Supply Chain Management, or related fields.
Proficiency in SAP APO/ECC and OMP planning systems
Strong understanding of pharmaceutical supply chain processes and regulations.
5+ years of proven experience in leading teams and managing cross-functional projects
Solid problem-solving and decision-making skills.
Additional:
Strong analytical skills and ability to handle large datasets.
Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.
Ability to work in a fast-paced & dynamic environment.
We offer:
A rewarding work environment that encourages innovation and development.
Impactful work that plays a pivotal role in ensuring the availability of life-saving pharmaceutical products.
Competitive benefits & salary Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-12-22
E-post: applications@toubatechnologies.com Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Supply Chain Specialist". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Touba Technologies AB
(org.nr 559356-1565) Jobbnummer
9052378