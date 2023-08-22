Pharmaceutical Material Scientist
Job description
Pharmaceutical Material Scientist, AstraZeneca Gothenburg
AstraZeneca is a major international healthcare business engaged in the research, development, manufacture and marketing of prescription pharmaceuticals and the supply of healthcare services. AstraZeneca is proud to offer a unique workplace culture that inspires innovation and collaboration. Co-workers are empowered to express diverse perspectives - and are made to feel valued, energized and rewarded for their ideas and creativity.
The arena:
We now have the opportunity for one consultant to join our team in the role as a Materials Scientist within the Oral Product Development team at AstraZeneca in Gothenburg. The assignment is to end of Dec 2023 on a temporary basis.
This is a consulting assignment with Randstad Life Sciences. Randstad Life Sciences is specialized in competences within Life Science. As a consultant with us, you get a competitive salary, benefits and collective agreements. Your consultant manager is always there for you and ensures that you get varying and developing assignments at different companies, within different industries. At Randstad Life Sciences, your personal development is in focus, and you are offered a large network and many social activities.
Responsibilities
Tasks and responsibilities/The role:
We are looking for a scientist in Material Science who can provide input in the area of materials characterization during the development of drug products, and can work together with us determining physical properties on materials that we use during the development of, or finalised drug products. The work includes characterization, documentation, and attending and presenting project team meetings. The role is primarily laboratory based.
Qualifications
Minimum requirements:
BSc or MSc typically from pharmaceutics, chemistry or chemical engineering, but also other disciplines with relevant skills. Good knowledge in written and spoken Swedish and/or English is necessary as well as laboratory experience including working with computerized systems. If you have experience from working within the pharmaceutical industry, this will be an advantage.
Desirable requirements:
As a person, you should be well organized, analytical, flexible and accurate. Good team working skills are also important, together with the ability to operate independently. Good communication skills linked to the ability to work to tight timelines are highly valued.
Deadline: 2023- 08-31, selection and interviews will be ongoing.
