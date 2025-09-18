Personlig assistent i Sundbyberg
2025-09-18
Om jobbet
Assistans kompetens är en erfaren och engagerad assistansanordnare som erbjuder personlig assistans av hög kvalitet över hela Sverige med starkt fokus på individens behov.
Vår kunniga och motiverade personal är kärnan i vår verksamhet och vi arbetar aktivt för att ge de bästa förutsättningarna att lyckas i sitt uppdrag. Alla våra chefer har dessutom själva arbetat som personliga assistenter.
Vi har kollektivavtal samt är godkända av IVO och IFA. Gå gärna in på www.assistanskompetens.se
för att läsa mer om oss eller på assistanskoll.se
Do you want to make a real difference in someone's life? Welcome to apply for the position as a personal assistant!
About the job:
We are looking for someone who wants to work closely with an individual and be an important support in their daily life. You will assist with everyday routines such as transfers, personal hygiene, dressing, and light exercise. Together, we create safety and structure in daily life.
You will receive a thorough introduction from an experienced colleague, and lifting equipment is available. The work may sometimes involve a certain degree of physical effort. We work with a team with a fair and rotating schedule that covers all hours of the day - day, evening, and night shifts, weekdays and weekends. A rest area is available during night shifts.
This position is covered by a collective agreement, which means you are compensated for inconvenient working hours (nights, weekends, and public holidays).
Working as a personal assistant is both meaningful and rewarding - and it's also a great stepping stone if you wish to pursue a career in healthcare, social care, or customer service.
About me:
I'm a positive and engaged person who has lived with a spinal cord injury for 14 years and uses a wheelchair. With the right assistance, I can live an active and independent life - and that's why I'm now looking for someone who is curious, attentive, and eager to learn.
I'm a non-smoker, have no pets, and I'm looking for a professional assistant.
We're looking for someone who:
Speaks and understands English fluently (as I communicate in English in my daily life).
Is responsible, takes initiative, and has a genuine interest in helping others.
Has respect for others, for society, and is curious about developing in this role.
Lives in Stockholm.
For the right person, there is also an opportunity to develop their role to become a team leader -Therefore, experience in management is an asset
It 's much appreciated if you do some reading on the subject of spinal cord injury before applying
Please include references from previous workplaces in your application Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-18
E-post: maria@assistanskompetens.se Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Sundbyberg". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Assistans Kompetens i Sverige AB
(org.nr 556811-1008), http://www.assistanskompetens.se Kontakt
Kund och personalansvarig
Maria Bergman maria@assistanskompetens.se Jobbnummer
9515523