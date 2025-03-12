Performance & Data Analytics Lead
About Us: At LBS Group, we are pioneers in battery energy storage systems (BESS), committed to driving innovation and sustainability. Our team is dedicated to transforming complex data into actionable insights that fuel business growth and product development. Join us and be a part of a dynamic environment where your expertise will make a significant impact.
Role Overview: We are seeking a Performance & Data Analytics Lead to join our team. In this role, you will balance data-driven insights with product development priorities, ensuring alignment with our broader business goals. You will translate complex data from BESS systems into actionable insights that drive customer sales opportunities, product adoption, and business growth.
Key Responsibilities:
Identify and develop actionable sales opportunities by leveraging complex data from BESS systems.
Define and implement data-driven quality assurance strategies, validating battery safety and performance.
Collaborate with the Project Manager to develop a proprietary software solution that enhances operations and generates new data-driven revenue streams.
Work closely with strategic partners in data science and analytics teams to extract actionable insights.
Maximize BESS ROI through data analysis of usage profiles, identifying sales opportunities and product improvements.
Support the development of a proprietary software solution, ensuring it drives operations, revenue, and sustainability initiatives.
Lead validation efforts to ensure battery performance and safety compliance with industry standards.
Use data insights to drive product development and business goals, staying aligned with industry trends.
Communicate insights and progress to the Head of Product and stakeholders to guide data-driven decision-making.
Contribute to contract and SLA development by defining and tracking data-driven KPIs.
Qualifications:
Strong data analytics skills with expertise in battery technologies.
Experience collaborating with product teams to integrate data insights into battery performance, safety, and sustainability initiatives.
Proven ability to manage strategic partnerships with data science teams.
Ability to communicate data-driven insights to both customer-facing teams and internal stakeholders.
Proficient in advanced analytics techniques to improve efficiency and sustainability in battery systems.
How to Apply: If you are passionate about data analytics and want to drive innovation in the energy storage industry, we would love to hear from you. Please send your resume and cover letter to our COO Katarina Ellemark. Så ansöker du
