Performance marketing specialist till Musti Group, Solna/Helsinki
2023-12-08
Musti makes the life of pets and their owners easier, safer and more fun. We are the leading Nordic pet care company, and we operate an omnichannel business model to cater for the needs of pets and their owners across Finland, Sweden and Norway. We offer a wide, curated assortment of pet products. We also provide pet care services such as grooming, training and veterinary services in selected locations.
Musti Group's net sales were EUR 425 million in the financial year 2023. At the end of the financial year 2023, the company had 1,643 employees, 1.5 million loyal customers, and 342 stores.
Read more about us! (https://www.mustigroup.com/)
To improve our digital marketing performance to support the eCommerce organization in our growth ambitions, we are now recruiting for a performance marketing specialist to join our Musti pack.
Performance Marketing Specialist
As a Performance Marketing Specialist for all Musti brands, your responsibilities will span both operational and strategic aspects of our digital marketing presence. Performance Marketing Specialist is responsible for leading our digital marketing on both Web and mobile across Meta, Google, TikTok, Ad Networks as well as Programmatic together with our digital partners.
In this role, you collaborate a lot both internal and external stakeholders of Musti. You will also work as a supervisor for a group social media specialist, and together with this role the responsibility is to take care of our social media strategy in all social media channels of Musti.
This position can be based in either Stockholm or Helsinki, depending on where you live. You will become part of the wider Musti Group Nordic Marketing organization, learning from, and contributing to, not only your marketing colleagues but eCommerce and CRM professionals working at Musti. The role is new within the marketing team which leaves room for the right person to form the role as we move forward.
Your responsibilities
• To lead digital marketing together with our digital partners in all markets.
• Support marketing managers in digital marketing activities in the local market playing a key role in dialogue with our digital agencies on certain activities.
• Be a supervisor for the social media specialist and make sure that the social media strategy is aligned with the Musti brand & marketing strategy.
• Continuous testing & optimization of digital advertising.
• Collaboration with the CRM team to utilize data.
• Budget responsibility, annual budget agreed with the local marketing managers.
Who you are?
• You have gained some experience in digital marketing. A combination of paid search, display, social & programmatic media, particularly in driving e-commerce sales is an advantage.
• Have excellent collaboration skills - We appreciate experience collaborating with external agencies and collaborating with different internal teams in a matrix organization.
• Strong written and verbal communication and presentation skills in English. We consider Finnish/Swedish/Norwegian as a plus.
• Knowledge of digital media and performance marketing - Most important is the data-driven mindset and interest in learning more and driving performance!
• Analytical by nature and keen on testing, experimenting, and finding insights in data.
• Good understanding of relevant KPIs in driving sales/profit, and how to develop them further and plan media investments.
• A passionate and organized self-starter, who always seeks to improve and automate processes and workflows to increase performance.
• Experience working with ad platforms or analytical platforms is an advantage.
Why join Musti Group?
We offer you diverse and inspiring work in the rapidly growing and evolving business of one of the leading pet retail companies. You can develop your work and the Musti chain. You get to work with other stakeholders but have the independent touch of your work. You will meet furry colleagues and you can bring your four-legged friend to work with you.
We're looking for the best talent, those passionate about building strong brands to join the Nordic Marketing Team, with a consumer-first approach. You will join an innovative and fun team with a passion for pets. You can join our Nordic Marketing Team either in Stockholm or Helsinki and work according to our hybrid model.
Please note that we often have dogs in the office; therefore, the work might not be suitable for a person who is allergic to pets.
Interested?
If this sparked your interest, please submit your application by 22.12. Please note, that we will review applications as soon as the application process starts.
For further information, you can contact our Head of Nordic Marketing Eveliina Rantahalvari on Dec 8th & Dec 11th between 16-17:30 EET. Other times you can reach out via email at Eveliina.rantahalvari@mustijamirri.fi
.
