Performance Marketing Specialist
One.com Group AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Malmö
2023-01-24
group.ONE (one.com) is looking for a Performance Marketing Specialist to help define the best-in-class of performance marketing efficiency
group.ONE is our umbrella brand, which covers 10 consumer-facing domain and web-hosting brands in 11 markets across Europe. The largest, one.com - is a market-leading web hosting provider with more than 1m customers and 1.5m domain names under management. You will join an existing performance marketing team, in redefining definitions of efficiency, growth and returns from BTL marketing activities across paid search, paid social, digital marketing, programmatic, influencer marketing and more with an overarching goal of becoming truly data-driven.
The Performance Marketing Specialist will
Optimize campaign efficiency on Google Ads, Bing ads and paid social channels from a EUR12m yearly marketing budget
Outperform the general competition and steer acquisition of customers from an acquisition-cost to life-time-value ratio
Plan and execute integrated strategies both operationally and tactically and understand fundamentals in omnichannel marketing strategies
Utilize keyword and competitor research to convert new customers and increase the efficiency of marketing spend
Own campaign development, account optimizations, budgets, ad-copy creation, A/B testing, video and display advertisement, remarketing, and bidding strategies to maximize the results of our marketing spend
Develop tactical campaigns around promotions and new products/services
Participate and contribute to cross-functional team meetings, innovating new ideas and communicate improved digital campaign strategies
Analyze all aspects of program performance, effective optimization techniques, and attribution modelling and report this to stakeholders
Understand the most important growth business metrics, such as EBITDA, LTV and marginal CPAs
Use good organizational and time-management skills to work smart
Stays informed on the industry, competitor activities and new digital strategies
Learn sprint and OKR principles in performance marketing teams or use existing knowledge to contribute to our planning efforts.
Required;
Bachelor's degree in Advertising, Marketing or a related field
Minimum 2 years experience in a relevant position
Full understanding of the latest Search Engine and Display Strategies
We'd love it if you have/are;
A natural curiosity about data-driven methodologies
Experience with Google Analytics 360/Premium
Experience with either SAAS or digital products
An eye for incremental opportunities on driving new transactions
A team player with the ability to work independently
High energy and a good sense of humour
Strong presentation skills and an ability to communicate with all levels in the organization from juniors to c-level
As a full-time employee at one.com Malmö, you are offered
A modern office environment
Great office lunch arrangement
A hybrid working model with 2-3 days at home a week
5 extra vacation days on top of your 5 weeks of vacation
Health insurance, Friskvårdsbidrag, and an annual health check
One of the best locations in Malmö - right next to the Central Station
A free website with domain and hosting, where you can choose your own domain name
Become a part of group.ONE
Since its establishment in 2002, one.com has been in constant development and is today part of group.ONE, which is one of the leading group companies in Europe in the administration and sale of domains, web hotels, and email. We offer an international environment where we have a high level of flexibility. As a group, we have:
More than 2,900,000 registered domains
More than 1,400,000 customers in 149 countries
More than 600 employees with more than 40 different nationalities
English as a corporate language
10 major brands well established in the European market
Diversity and Inclusion
At group.ONE we are intentional about diversity, equality and creating an inclusive climate. We work not only across continents and countries, but also across gender expressions, generations, cultures, sexual orientations, religions, and perspectives.
Therefore, group.ONE is an equal opportunity workplace committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability or gender identity/ expression.
