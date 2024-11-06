Perception Researcher (755813)
About this opportunity:
The Cyber-Physical Systems - Sensing & Perception team at Ericsson Research is looking for a Perception Researcher which will contribute to making fundamental advances in technologies to enable devices to interact with and understand our world, harnessing the transformative power of 5G and 6G networks.
Robotic systems are poised to drive an unprecedented revolution in industrial automation, while XR devices are set to transform how people interact with their surroundings. These intelligent devices must leverage complex sensing systems, based on cameras, LiDAR, RADAR and 5G/6G positioning and sensing (ISAC). This will enable them to localize in a robust, reliable and precise manner and allow them to create detailed semantic 3D representations of their environment. However, significant challenges remain as current devices and systems struggle to share and incrementally build knowledge from the rich sensor data they collect. This limitation stems from a lack of suitable algorithms and insufficient understanding of the opportunities and challenges of integrating perception systems with the 5G/6G network. Our team's expertise, combined with Ericsson's extensive experience in advanced mobile network infrastructure, uniquely positions us to make impactful contributions in this emerging field.
What you will do:
Develop new solutions to relevant problems in the above-mentioned areas, involving theoretical contributions as well as implementation
Impact the design and development of perception technologies in Ericsson's Network Location solutions
Evaluate and demonstrate the proposed systems using real sensor data and run them on real devices such as robots and XR devices
Become part of a highly motivated, multi-disciplinary team of researchers working in a collaborative manner
Publish results in patent applications and leading technical journals and conferences
Work in a dynamic department with opportunities for learning, taking on new responsibilities, impacting ways of working, and much more
The skills you bring:
MSc or PhD in computer vision, robotics, machine learning, or other relevant technical fields.
Research and/or work experience in perception. In particular: 3D localization and reconstruction (SLAM, SfM), Scene understanding, Radio-based positioning and sensing (ISAC), Sensor fusion and related topics.
Research and/or work experience in Machine Learning or Deep Learning with applications to perception.
Strong programming skills, including Python and C++ or other related languages. Experience with ML frameworks such as PyTorch is a plus
Demonstrated experience and interest in publishing results at high-quality conferences/journals and publishing code
Demonstrated experience and interest in supervising students (e.g. thesis projects, internships and PhD projects)
Strong communication skills in written and spoken English and good presentation skills
We are looking forward to your application where you indicate the value of your experience and skills to the above technical area.
Why join Ericsson?
At Ericsson, you 'll have an outstanding opportunity. The chance to use your skills and imagination to push the boundaries of what 's possible. To build solutions never seen before to some of the world's toughest problems. You 'll be challenged, but you won't be alone. You 'll be joining a team of diverse innovators, all driven to go beyond the status quo to craft what comes next. Så ansöker du
