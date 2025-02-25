People Solution Business Analyst
2025-02-25
Passionate about making ideas a reality? Join our welcoming world of tech and let your ideas soar.
Your role
Do you want to be a part of the exciting journey to transform People Processes at Saab with support of modern systems and technology to enable our business? At Saab, we don't just implement HR technology-we shape the digital future of People Processes. Join a dynamic team where your expertise in HR systems and digitalisation makes a real impact.
The Business Solution Analyst (BSA) operates independently to design, deliver, and support People digital solutions. With a focus on collaboration, the BSA bridges the gap between business needs and technical execution, leveraging input from Solution Architect when required.
Key Responsibilities:
* Own the identification, prioritization, and configuration of Workday process roadmaps, ensuring alignment with global business objectives.
* Propose and implement solutions that align with global business objectives and standards.
* Take full ownership of roadmap planning, configuration, and continuous improvement for key Workday processes, driving strategic enhancements.
* Provide superuser training, process documentation and knowledge sharing to enhance team capabilities.
* Support the execution and optimisation of annual processes in Workday while monitoring user experience.
* Collaborate with stakeholders to identify opportunities for improvement and drive solutions autonomously.
Our People Digital Solutions (PDS) is leading the global digital transformation for Saab's People Processes. PDS is close to processes and countries when needed, where needed - proactively.
We enable technology to assure People processes are handled and administrated in the best way to provide value-producing opportunities to SAAB.
Your Profile
To thrive in this role, we believe that you have a minimum of 4 years of experience configuring and working hands-on with Workday, any experience in other HR systems is a merit. You're genuinely passionate about how technology can support process improvements and efficiency and find satisfaction in configuring them to deliver optimal performance. Familiarity with agile development and ServiceNow is a plus.
Key skills and behaviors:
* Self-Leadership: Advanced ability to operate independently, take initiative, and manage tasks effectively.
* Problem-solving: Advanced skills in identifying and implementing innovative solutions, always maintaining a pragmatic approach.
* Communication: Advanced proficiency in engaging diverse stakeholders and articulating complex information clearly.
* Process Knowledge: Expert understanding of HR processes in scope.
* Analytical Thinking: Experienced in analyzing complex data and systems to inform decisions.
* Strong process improvement skills-proactively challenging norms and driving change.
* Strong project management skills and experience
* Excellent in both reading, writing and speaking English as well as Swedish
* Relevant higher education
This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.
What you will be part of
Behind our innovations stand the people who make them possible. Brave pioneers and curious minds. Everyday heroes and inventive troubleshooters. Those who share deep knowledge and those who explore sky-high. And everyone in between.
Joining us means making an impact together, contributing in our own unique ways. From crafting complex code and building impressive defence and security solutions to simply sharing a coffee with a colleague, every action counts. We encourage you to take on challenges, to create smart inventions and grow in our friendly and tech-savvy workspace. We have a solid mission to keep people and society safe.
Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 25,500 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer and more sustainable world.
Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defence capability of several nations. Read more about us here
Do you want to get to know our business and our people a little bit better? Here you can find some stories told by our employees
