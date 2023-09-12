People Business Partner
Hantverksdata Holding II AB / Administratörsjobb / Danderyd Visa alla administratörsjobb i Danderyd
2023-09-12
, Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Lidingö
, Sollentuna
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hantverksdata Holding II AB i Danderyd
, Uppsala
eller i hela Sverige
If you love the mix of working both operationally and strategically within the People (HR) area in a high paced environment that is undergoing significant change, this role as our first People (HR) Business Partner might be the perfect match for you!
The HVD Group is developing rapidly and is working hard to conquer the European market on software for craftsmen. Our vision is to become the European leader in providing business systems for the craftsmen industry. To accomplish this ambitious goal, we need to continue building the best company for the best people! And the role as People Business Partner plays a crucial role in this! The people team has recently been built by our CHRO and our roadmap for implementing the HR/TA function has taken shape since January. Today, the people team consists of our CHRO and our Talent Acquisition Partner. This means that you will have a heavy influence on how we structure our work going forward. As People Business Partner, you will drive People-related efforts towards achieving our long-term business plans and ambitions. The organisation is located throughout the Nordics and Germany and this role could be based in any of our current markets.
You will work closely with business leaders and line managers to support in various people topics. You will be a point of contact for people related questions for all our markets and business areas.
Your role is all about our brilliant people, and your focus will be on;
• Supporting our high set targets on growth by collaboration with the rest of the People team to input into the overall People (HR) agenda and policies and support the roll out of these in our local teams
• Driving various People initiatives/projects, follow up on these and measure progress
• Acting as a sounding board and advisor for line managers and business leaders in people related questions such as labour law, work environment and performance
• Supporting the organisation with employee administration such as employment contracts, performance development, labour law
• Being a true HVD Group ambassador who inspires others to do their best, for us to achieve our group goals
• Collaborating closely with the CHRO to give input into the overall people agenda
• Supporting the group with various employee administration
What skills and experience do you need?
• Proven track record in the creation and execution of people strategies and processes such as L&D, Comp & Ben, Performance Development, Onboarding in a high paced environment
• You have experience from working in a data driven environment and have good excel skills
• You have coaching skills, on all levels in an organisation
• Strong knowledge of Nordic labour law - Danish or Swedish is preferred.
• You have a prestige-less mindset and enjoy working in an environment where you are given a lot of responsibility
• You are independent and get stuff done quickly and accurately
• Fluency in English and preferably a Nordic language or German, both written and verbal
• You have a bachelor's degree in HR, business or similar field
Why HVD Group
• A lot of responsibility from the beginning
• Once a Swedish company, now a European, be part of our success story!
• Your contribution counts - with your work, you contribute to our overall success and growth
• An international team with highly motivated employees and an honest feedback culture
• Challenging projects with a lot of room for influence
HVD Group is developing rapidly and is working hard to conquer the European market on software for craftsmen. We are a team of over 200 people in multiple locations working locally and globally to achieve our mission. Our teams are changing the industry and improving the everyday life of thousands of workers and businesses - from the family-owned to enterprise customers.
Through innovative technology and years of expertise in the craftmanship industry, we have successfully partner with over 10,000 customer and gained trust of 100,000 users in different segments of the industry. Our vision is to become the European leader in providing business systems for the craftsmen industry. To accomplish this ambitious goal, we need to continue building our teams with strong talent, like yourself. Ersättning
Fast månads- vecko- eller timlön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-03-09 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hantverksdata Holding II AB
(org.nr 559157-9973), https://hvdgroup.com/ Arbetsplats
HVD Group Jobbnummer
8104430