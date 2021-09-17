People Business Partner - Nasdaq Stockholm AB - Administratörsjobb i Stockholm
People Business Partner
Nasdaq Stockholm AB / Administratörsjobb / Stockholm
2021-09-17
Visa alla administratörsjobb i Stockholm, Solna, Lidingö, Sundbyberg
Visa alla jobb hos Nasdaq Stockholm AB i Stockholm
People Business Partner
Nasdaq is continuously revolutionizing markets and undergoing transformations while we adopt new technologies to develop innovative solutions, constantly aiming to rewrite tomorrow. If you are someone who enjoys working in a results-driven and high-performing international culture, and thrives in a creative and dynamic environment, this role is for you!
About the role:
The People Planning and Partnership (P3) organization is a newly established function, building and sustaining world-class teams at Nasdaq. The P3 organization is the client facing team within People@Nasdaq that builds strategic partnership with the business and owns the process from proactive sourcing and talent pipelining, hiring strategy and execution to ongoing consultation to building high performing and engaged teams.
TA Partners, Talent Sourcers, and People Partners work in close partnership as one delivery team. The EMEA team consists of team members located in Spain, UK, Lithuania, Denmark, and Sweden. As one team, we focus on strategic workforce planning, analytics, skill identification, talent attraction, hiring, diversity, and early career programs. Do not miss this opportunity to join us in a new exciting chapter working as one team, creating value in building and sustaining world-class teams together!
As a key strategic business partner, this role is responsible for enabling the people strategy by providing expert guidance and partnership to the assigned client groups. You will be responsible for ensuring Nasdaq's people strategy and processes are implemented successfully. In partnership with the Organizational Strategy Leader, you will anticipate and plan for long-term people needs and trends, including but not limited to; talent acquisition, talent development, and employee relations. This role will implement strategic people programs that advance the talent strategy across the client groups.
Your responsibilities:
Provide expert consultation and strategic guidance to managers and employees on people programs, policies, and tools
Identify opportunities and make recommendations to improve upon the delivery and execution of our company-wide programs and initiatives (e.g., workforce planning, talent management, organizational change, etc.)
Partner with managers to prepare for and complete performance reviews, calibration, compensation recommendations, and incentive goal planning in alignment with Nasdaq guidelines and policies
Understand the client groups' business plan and identify action plans to enable a people strategy that aligns with and support the broader business strategy
Act as the voice of the client with the People Team internally ensuring that the position, decision and or direction taken by the People team remains customer centric and business focused
Lead special projects to drive innovation across the People@Nasdaq team
You will bring:
A degree in Human Resource Management or related discipline.
At least 4 years experience in similar role.
Strong team player mind-set who thrives collaborating across teams, functions, and locations.
Abilities to engage and collaborate closely with external clients, suppliers, and internal stakeholders.
Thriving in a high pace environment where you are curious and want to take initiatives to fuel client success.
It would be great if you have:
Workday experience
Does this sound like you?
This is a full-time position located in Stockholm, Sweden. Please submit your application in English no later than September 15, 2021. If you have any questions regarding, do not hesitate to reach out to askEMEArecruiters@nasdaq.com.
To learn more about our business, visit business.nasdaq.com and check out more about our Life at Nasdaq here.
Come as You Are
Nasdaq is an equal opportunity employer. We positively encourage applications from suitably qualified and eligible candidates regardless of age, color, disability, national origin, ancestry, race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity and/or expression, veteran status, genetic information, or any other status protected by applicable law.
We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request an accommodation.
Apply online: http://nasdaqinc.contacthr.com/91442932
Publiceringsdatum
2021-09-17
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-10-17
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Adress
Nasdaq Stockholm AB
Tullvaktsvägen 15
11556 Stockholm
Jobbnummer
5977137
Sökord
Nasdaq Stockholm AB / Administratörsjobb / Stockholm
2021-09-17
Visa alla administratörsjobb i Stockholm, Solna, Lidingö, Sundbyberg
Visa alla jobb hos Nasdaq Stockholm AB i Stockholm
People Business Partner
Nasdaq is continuously revolutionizing markets and undergoing transformations while we adopt new technologies to develop innovative solutions, constantly aiming to rewrite tomorrow. If you are someone who enjoys working in a results-driven and high-performing international culture, and thrives in a creative and dynamic environment, this role is for you!
About the role:
The People Planning and Partnership (P3) organization is a newly established function, building and sustaining world-class teams at Nasdaq. The P3 organization is the client facing team within People@Nasdaq that builds strategic partnership with the business and owns the process from proactive sourcing and talent pipelining, hiring strategy and execution to ongoing consultation to building high performing and engaged teams.
TA Partners, Talent Sourcers, and People Partners work in close partnership as one delivery team. The EMEA team consists of team members located in Spain, UK, Lithuania, Denmark, and Sweden. As one team, we focus on strategic workforce planning, analytics, skill identification, talent attraction, hiring, diversity, and early career programs. Do not miss this opportunity to join us in a new exciting chapter working as one team, creating value in building and sustaining world-class teams together!
As a key strategic business partner, this role is responsible for enabling the people strategy by providing expert guidance and partnership to the assigned client groups. You will be responsible for ensuring Nasdaq's people strategy and processes are implemented successfully. In partnership with the Organizational Strategy Leader, you will anticipate and plan for long-term people needs and trends, including but not limited to; talent acquisition, talent development, and employee relations. This role will implement strategic people programs that advance the talent strategy across the client groups.
Your responsibilities:
Provide expert consultation and strategic guidance to managers and employees on people programs, policies, and tools
Identify opportunities and make recommendations to improve upon the delivery and execution of our company-wide programs and initiatives (e.g., workforce planning, talent management, organizational change, etc.)
Partner with managers to prepare for and complete performance reviews, calibration, compensation recommendations, and incentive goal planning in alignment with Nasdaq guidelines and policies
Understand the client groups' business plan and identify action plans to enable a people strategy that aligns with and support the broader business strategy
Act as the voice of the client with the People Team internally ensuring that the position, decision and or direction taken by the People team remains customer centric and business focused
Lead special projects to drive innovation across the People@Nasdaq team
You will bring:
A degree in Human Resource Management or related discipline.
At least 4 years experience in similar role.
Strong team player mind-set who thrives collaborating across teams, functions, and locations.
Abilities to engage and collaborate closely with external clients, suppliers, and internal stakeholders.
Thriving in a high pace environment where you are curious and want to take initiatives to fuel client success.
It would be great if you have:
Workday experience
Does this sound like you?
This is a full-time position located in Stockholm, Sweden. Please submit your application in English no later than September 15, 2021. If you have any questions regarding, do not hesitate to reach out to askEMEArecruiters@nasdaq.com.
To learn more about our business, visit business.nasdaq.com and check out more about our Life at Nasdaq here.
Come as You Are
Nasdaq is an equal opportunity employer. We positively encourage applications from suitably qualified and eligible candidates regardless of age, color, disability, national origin, ancestry, race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity and/or expression, veteran status, genetic information, or any other status protected by applicable law.
We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request an accommodation.
Apply online: http://nasdaqinc.contacthr.com/91442932
Publiceringsdatum
2021-09-17
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-10-17
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Adress
Nasdaq Stockholm AB
Tullvaktsvägen 15
11556 Stockholm
Jobbnummer
5977137
Sökord