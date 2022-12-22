People Analytics Specialist
2022-12-22
Do you have a broad experience and background within People Analytics and want to be a part of creating Saabs future way of working in the area?
DRIVE TRUST & EXPERTISE are our core values. Join us in our strive making the world safer!
Your role
As People Analytics Specialist, you will highlight company trends related to our people processes and make sure we have relevant data to support priorities and decisions both within HR and in the organisation. We now have a strong focus on People Analytics from both a process and technology point of view. We have implemented Workday as our global solution, incorporating most of our People processes, and through which we continually strive to enhance the employee experience.
Main tasks:
* Initiate and drive both long and short-term projects to develop the People Analytics capability
* Perform People related data analysis and identify trends, opportunities as well as potential risks and present them in an understandable and actionable manner to drive more informed business decisions
* Provide expertise in evaluating and utilizing the global People analytics outcome
* Collaborate across the organization and partner closely with Senior Leadership, HR Business Partners and HR colleagues in other functional areas to identify key workforce issues impacting the business
* Create and enable transferable PA products into globally measurable solutions
* Communicate and promote PA products to increase the adoption, and training users in the domain to help increase the data literacy of organization
* Secure and monitor that People data processes and activities are in line with the mandatory elements of People information & data to ensure compliance
* Support and govern regular reporting and data model related requests
* Act as governance to support the PA processes
* Support initiatives to improve data quality
Your profile
To be successful in this role you need to bring considerable experience (3) years in the broader field of People Analytics and experience of Workday Reporting & Analytics.
Required/desired skills:
* Strong analytical and problem solving ability, with good attention to details and accuracy
* Strong data visualisation skills to create content that engages stakeholders
* Experience and understanding global employee and HR data
* Effectively multi-task and meet deadlines
* Ability to explain complex topics in simple terms
* Good understanding of statistics as well as a strong business sense
* Competence to perform advanced analytics
* Ability to manage projects independently and take initiative
* Naturally curious and determined in your approach to find the necessary answers
* Team player and a communicative person that values building strong relationships
This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions, requiring security clearance, additional obligations on citizenship may apply.
What you will be part of
Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 19,000 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer, more sustainable and more equitable world. Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defence capability of several nations.
Read more about us here
Kindly observe that this is an ongoing recruitment process and that the position might be filled before the closing date of the advertisement. You can send us your application in either Swedish or English.
Saab is a company with a strong people-orientation. We offer a friendly work environment where we support and help each other to be at our best. Continuous learning, career & talent development and employee well-being are examples of areas where we always put the strongest effort to offer great opportunities. Ersättning
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-01-26
