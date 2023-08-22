Pega Business Architect
Cognizant Technology Solutions Sweden AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2023-08-22
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Cognizant Technology Solutions Sweden AB i Stockholm
, Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Lund
eller i hela Sverige
What makes Cognizant a unique place to work? The combination of rapid growth and an international and innovative environment! This is creating many opportunities for people like YOU - people with an entrepreneurial spirit who want to make a difference in this world.
At Cognizant, together with your colleagues from all around the world, you will collaborate on creating solutions for the world's leading companies and help them become more flexible, more innovative and successful. Moreover, this is your chance to be part of the success story: we are looking for an PEGA Business Architect to join our PEGA delivery and practice team.
Cognizant EAS PEGA practice is one of the leading in the industry, well known for our ability to execute, thought leadership and Client focus. As we are strengthening our European operations, we want to leverage our strong guidance capabilities to drive clients to accelerate the pace of their business process management-related initiatives and their journey through the maturity curve. We are looking for PEGA Business Architect to join our PEGA Practice Stockholm, Sweden to serve our Nordic costumers.
Key Accountabilities
Responsible for managing end to end requirements from IT perspective
Conduct business workshops to elicit requirements followed by in-depth analysis and translation to system level artifacts (Process Flows - Level 0, Level 1 etc., Use Cases)
Perform functional testing of built application
Serve as the liaison between Business & IT - also between IT & QA
Facilitate business buy-in through periodic application walkthroughs or show & tell sessions
Coordinate tasks across fellow BAs to ensure faster turnaround and better quality of deliverables
Engage in new engagements to ensure that existing functionality is leveraged to an optimal extent
Raise business awareness across the team through focused KT sessions
Key Competencies
Experience in a similar role as Business Architect and/or Business Analyst, preferably as a consultant.
Excellent knowledge of one or more of the following sectors: Banking & Financial Services or Insurance
Used to work in an international and multicultural settings and good communication skills in English.
Knowledge
Degree in Information Technology, Computer Sciences or similar
Any other relevant degree or certification in areas of Business Analysis
Experience in working in an Agile team
Experience in producing output of Usecases, Screen Mockups, Integration standards (Input/Output Type) and other functional documentation
Experience in running product demos and ideation meetings so needs to have a bit of seniority to establish authority and build consensus
Any experience with BPM or CRM systems will be a plus i.e experience in PEGA, Appian, IBM BPM, TIBCO, Salesforce etc..
Experience in PEGA Projects and PEGA Certified (eg. CBA, CDA, CSSA, CSA etc)
Strong experience with MS Tools: MS Project, Visio, Powerpoint, Word, Excel
Fluent English language skills (written, spoken) are a must have.
Experience
5 years of relevant project experience
5 years agile/scrum program experience
2- 3 Years as PEGA Business Architect
Full software development lifecycle experience
Experience of some or several of Integration, ERP, supply chain management, finance, telecommunication, e Commerce applications
Previous consulting experience in complex multi-national organisation
Proven Business and IT experience ideally supported with relevant professional qualifications
What you can expect
Become part of a 'flag ship' success story - We go through enormous growth!
Organization driven by technology - We have a tremendous technology backbone
Open, 'can do' team spirit
Environment where you can make your own ideas reality
Drive your own career
Market conform benefits
Diversity and Inclusion at Cognizant
At Cognizant, we believe diversity and inclusion are at the heart of our ability to execute successfully and consistently over the long term. We recognize that our people are our most important asset. We strive to create an environment where all associates feel comfortable to be themselves, feel accepted and can therefore thrive both personally and professionally. We continue to drive D&I throughout our organization to unlock the insights, imagination and innovation of our associates, as well as reflect the diversity of our clients and communities. We are a European Top Employer and continually drive employment recognition and engagement through employee-friendly policies and affinity groups such as "Women in Cognizant Consulting", "Women Empowered", "Embrace LGBTQ+" and "Race Equality Network". Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-12-29 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
E-post: cajsa.orvenholt@cognizant.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Cognizant Technology Solutions Sweden AB
(org.nr 556687-8947) Jobbnummer
8048896