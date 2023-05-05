Payroll administrator to leading Tech Company!
2023-05-05
Our Client is all about simplifying buying and smooth payments. If you're triggered by having an impact on how millions of people shop and pay online, you're exactly the type of person we are looking for. Our clients goal is to improve the online buying experience for our consumers and merchants all over the world.
During this 4 month assigment will you be hired by Wrknest and work as a consultant.
About the role
Join this role and become part of a company that both simplifies payments for their customers and ensures that the employees have a smooth experience regarding payroll. The company is growing all over the world, and with its growth they need someone who can be the contact towards the employees and answer inquiries regarding pay, holiday, benefits, cut off dates, etc. At this job no day is the same, which makes the job so much more enjoyable! Your responsibilities in this role will be to:
• Support employees with questions regaring salary and vacation
• Compose employer certificate and employment certificate
• Handle errands and reporting to the Swedish Social Insurance Agency
Who You Are
We are looking for a person who likes to take initiatives and who works at their best when given responsibility and freedom. Success in this role means making the service work smoothly within the team's tasks. Your administrative skills are tremendous, and you have experience from working with payroll. You love to create order out of chaos, and it will be your solution-oriented mindset that sets you apart from other candidates.
You Should Have
• Relevant work experience from working with payroll
• Excellent communication skills and fluency in English
Nice to have
• Education within the field. We don't require any specific subject but a Payroll or Personnel, Work and Organization Degree is a plus
• Additional languages are always helpful
Also: Our client will have a logical test as a part of the process. For you not to invest too much time unnecessarily, we would like to ask you to do this test before sending your application. If you have 7 or above, please go ahead sending your application.https://www.123test.com/logica...
Start: Immidiately
Location: Stockholm
