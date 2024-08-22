Payments Leader
Ikea Retail Services AB / Chefsjobb / Malmö Visa alla chefsjobb i Malmö
2024-08-22
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ikea Retail Services AB i Malmö
Why we will love you
If you are passionate about the behaviors of the many people and motivated by exceeding customer expectations with a seamless customer payments journey, you could be a great fit for the position as Payments Leader. Here you will get the opportunity to drive tomorrows outstanding checkout & payments solutions and together with our markets enable an improved customer experience. Through development of a convenient, safe, easy and enjoyable payment experience we will together contribute to business growth.
As a person we believe that you are motivated to drive initiatives, change and new growth opportunities - always keeping the customer and their needs top of mind. You are a self-starter with a clear ambition and flexible approach. We do also believe that you demonstrate excellent communication- and collaboration skills since you will work together with a wide range of different stakeholders and cross functional teams, both within and outside of Omni Meeting Points (Group Digital, Financial Services, Security, Treasury etc.) You can easily connect with other people, influence them and build trustful relationships. Besides strong interpersonal skills, you do also have an analytical mind-set and well-developed organisational skills.
To succeed in this role, you have been working with checkout & payments and customer experience operations, preferably within a retail environment, for a minimum of 5 years. You demonstrate a good understanding about retail omnichannel shopping experience, preferably at IKEA, and all aspects connected to the payment process. We do also believe that you demonstrate strong leadership capabilities and are fluent in English, both written and verbal.
Furthermore, you have a good understanding of:
• The huge potentials on boosting IKEA omnichannel shopping experience within the checkout & payment process;
• All aspects of the checkout & payments processes in our different touchpoints;
• Different payment methodologies and industry standards ;
• How to generate growth and improve customer satisfaction, using IKEA Group Strategies, directions and business plans as tool to achieve your deliverables;
• Stakeholder and change management
Your responsibilities
As a Payments Leader, you will secure a compliant, efficient and most of all a seamless payment experience throughout IKEA and our omnichannel retail environment. You will have a tight collaboration with the markets to reach optimal operational excellence for both customers and co-workers.
More in detail you will:
• Create high standard payment solutions supporting the customer expectations, reflecting a seamless customer check-out and payment process.
• Be responsible to lead and develop secure, simple, markets relevant and conversion driven checkout & payment solutions in a omnichannel environment
• Create commercial business cases on relevant checkout & payment capabilities and solutions as a base for decision taken and follow-up
• Lead and utilize best practices, sharing them with the market
• Collaborate and streamline direction between the end-to-end payment functions, such as Treasury & Finance, risk & compliance to boost business opportunities.
• Collaborate closely with the Digital community
• Identify opportunities to develop the customer and co-worker experience across all channels and touchpoints
• Actively following industry standards and developments, benchmark and customer behavior and expectations within the customer experience areas to secure relevant business development activities
The role is based in Malmö, and you will report to the Payments Manager, Omni Meeting Points.
About this work area
Omni Meeting Points area is assigned to create and improve how customers seamlessly meet, connect and interact with IKEA, within and across all channels to:
• Drive conversion & profitability by bringing the Growth plan to life across all channels.
• Create more happy customers with consistent and frictionless customer experiences.
• Develop and improve all existing channels.
Questions and support? Let's connect!
We look forward to receiving your application in English consisting of a CV and motivational letter, until July 13th.
We look forward to know more about you! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-31
E-post: alexandra.boyd@ingka.ikea.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ikea Retail Services AB
(org.nr 556661-0886)
Älmhultsgatan 2 (visa karta
)
215 86 MALMÖ Jobbnummer
8855504